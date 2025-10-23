French Insider Episode 41: Navigate The Maze - Hot Topics In U.S. Immigration With Greg Berk And Christine Doyle Of Sheppard Mullin (Podcast)

self

In this episode of French Insider, Sheppard Mullin immigration attorneys Greg Berk and Christine Doyle join host Inès Briand to discuss recent developments in U.S. immigration law and their impact on both individuals and employers.

What we discussed in this episode:

What happened with the recent White House proclamation on H1-B visas?

How does the White House intend to change wage preferences for the H1-B lotteries?

How will the new "Gold Card" program impact Green Card applicants and the companies that employ them?

What are some workplace enforcement trends we're seeing for employers in the U.S.?

What should individuals know about entering the U.S. for business purposes?

What should they know about searches and seizures of electronic devices at U.S. ports of entry?

What are the current trends you're seeing regarding U.S. work visas?

What options are available to someone interested in obtaining an investor-based visa or Green Card?

What additional insights or closing thoughts can you offer our listeners?panies in the United States.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.