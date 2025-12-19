USCIS To Pause And Re-review Immigration Benefits For Individuals From The 19 Travel Ban Countries

On December 2, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a policy memorandum implementing significant holds on and re-reviews of immigration benefits for individuals who are citizens of or were born in one of the 19 travel ban countries listed in Presidential Proclamation (PP) 10949: Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Specifically, effective immediately, USCIS personnel were directed to take the following steps:

Hold adjudication of all pending benefit requests (including but not limited to petitions for or to extend H-1B, O-1, or L-1 status, immigrant visa petitions, employment authorization document applications, and adjustment of status applications) filed by individuals from travel ban countries, regardless of the applicant's date of entry into the United States.

Conduct a comprehensive re-review of previously approved benefit requests for individuals from travel ban countries who entered the United States on or after January 20, 2021.

Hold adjudication of all Form I-589 applications (Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal), regardless of the applicant's country of nationality, pending a comprehensive review.

Accordingly, affected individuals should be aware of the following:

International travel risks : Because there are anecdotal reports that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has interpreted the policy memorandum expansively, affected individuals should avoid international travel until further clarification is issued by CBP. This applies even to individuals with dual nationality that includes one of the travel ban countries, and those who were born in a travel ban country but are nationals of a non-travel ban country (e.g., a Canadian national who was born in Iran). This is a troubling development as the original travel ban did not cover these individuals.



