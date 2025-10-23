Updated USCIS Guidance On H-1B Proclamation

As previously reported, on September 19, 2025, the President issued a Proclamation titled Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers (Proclamation). On October 20, 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) posted additional guidance regarding the implementation of the Proclamation.

Additional USCIS Guidance

Based on the additional guidance from USCIS, the Proclamation applies to new H-1B petitions filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, on behalf of beneficiaries who are outside the United States and do not have a valid H-1B visa. The Proclamation also applies if a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, requests consular notification, port of entry notification, or pre-flight inspection for an alien in the United States.

In addition, if a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, requests a change of status or amendment or extension of stay and USCIS determines that the alien is ineligible for a change of status or an amendment or extension of stay (e.g., is not in a valid nonimmigrant visa status or if the alien departs the United States prior to adjudication of a change of status request), the Proclamation will apply and the payment must be paid according to the instructions provided by USCIS.

The Proclamation does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025. In addition, the Proclamation does not prevent any holder of a current H-1B visa, or any alien beneficiary following petition approval, from traveling in and out of the United States.

The Proclamation also does not apply to a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, that is requesting an amendment, change of status, or extension of stay for an alien inside the United States where the alien is granted such amendment, change, or extension. Further, an alien beneficiary of such petition will not be considered to be subject to the payment if he or she subsequently departs the United States and applies for a visa based on the approved petition and/or seeks to reenter the United States on a current H-1B visa.

How and When to Pay the $100,000 Fee

Petitioners should submit the required $100,000 payment using pay.gov, following the instructions on pay.gov at the following link: https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/1772005176.

Payment must be made prior to filing a petition with USCIS, as petitioners must submit proof that the payment has been scheduled from pay.gov or evidence of an exception from the $100,000 payment from the Secretary of Homeland Security at the time of filing the H-1B petition. Petitions subject to the $100,000 payment that are filed without a copy of the proof of the payment from pay.gov or evidence of an exception from the Secretary of Homeland Security will be denied.

Exceptions to the Payment Requirement

Exceptions to the $100,000 payment are granted by the Secretary of Homeland Security in the extraordinarily rare circumstance where the Secretary has determined that a particular alien worker's presence in the United States as an H-1B worker is in the national interest, that no American worker is available to fill the role, that the alien worker does not pose a threat to the security or welfare of the United States and that requiring the petitioning employer to make the payment on the alien's behalf would significantly undermine the interests of the United States. Petitioning employers who believe their alien worker satisfies this high threshold may seek an exception by sending their request and all supporting evidence to H1BExceptions@hq.dhs.gov.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.