State Department Ends Third Country National Visa Processing

Highlights

Effective September 6, 2025, DOS has announced that nonimmigrant visa (NIV) applicants must schedule their visa interviews at the U.S. embassy or consulate in their country of nationality or residence. This change ends the long-standing practice of "third country national" (TCN) processing, under which applicants could apply outside their home country.

What is Third Country National Processing?

Third country national (or "third country stamping") refers to the process where applicants schedule visa appointments in a country other than their own — often to bypass long wait times in high-demand countries such as India or China.

Key Policy Changes

Residence Requirement: Applicants must demonstrate residence in the country where they apply. Those attempting to schedule interviews outside their country of nationality or residence may find it significantly more difficult to qualify for a visa.

Appointments scheduled under the previous system generally remain valid. Fees for such applications are non-refundable and cannot be transferred. Exceptions: This policy does not apply to A, G, C-2, C-3, NATO visas, or diplomatic/official visas. Limited exceptions may also be made for humanitarian or medical emergencies or foreign policy reasons.

This update replaces previous guidance and represents a significant change in how NIV visa applications are processed. Individuals who previously applied in a third country are now expected to apply in their country of nationality or residence, or at a designated post if routine visa services are not available in their home country.

Impact to U.S. Employers: Employers should plan well in advance for international travel over the next year, as employees may face longer waits for visa appointments in their home countries. Companies may also need to adjust project timelines, prepare contingency plans, and account for potential delays if employees are held abroad while awaiting visa issuance.

