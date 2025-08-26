Trump Administration Pauses Commercial Driver Employment Visas

The Trump administration has paused the processing and issuance of employment visas for commercial truck drivers. The announcement was made on August 21, 2025, by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and aims to limit foreign drivers operating large tractor-trailer trucks on U.S. roads.

The pause applies to all nationalities and is not directed at any specific country. The administration is expected to conduct a "comprehensive and thorough review" of screening and vetting protocols used to determine foreign worker qualifications for a U.S. visa.

The move follows an April 28, 2025 executive order requiring the Secretary of Transportation to review non-domiciled commercial driver licenses issued by relevant state agencies to verify the authenticity and validity of domestic and international commercial driving credentials. As Benesch's Transportation & Logistics group has previously reported, the executive order also emphasizes federal enforcement of the existing requirement that commercial drivers in the U.S. be proficient in speaking and reading English.

Every motor carrier's driver population is different, but some domestic motor carriers may perform service with drivers working under H-2B or EB-3 visas. The pause is expected to affect immigration options for truckers seeking temporary and permanent visas. While the full extent of the impact on employers remains uncertain, employers should prepare by evaluating their workforce and addressing talent needs domestically.

