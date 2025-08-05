ARTICLE
5 August 2025

EB-5 Unreserved Backlog For China And India Moving Forward

The August 2025 Visa Bulletin may bring welcome news for EB-5 investors from China and India.
Chris Mo ‡

The August 2025 Visa Bulletin may bring welcome news for EB-5 investors from China and India. After months of minimal advancement, final action dates (Chart A in the bulletin) for the unreserved EB-5 category have moved forward, unlocking visa availability during the final two months of the fiscal year 2025.

As reported in the August 2025 Visa Bulletin, the Department of State (DOS) has advanced the final action dates for China EB-5 unreserved to Dec. 8, 2015, and for India EB-5 unreserved to Nov. 15, 2019. The visa bulletin also says: "[rest of world] EB-5 number use has not materialized to the degree that was expected." Since the rest of the world (ROW) demand remained low, visas were underutilized in the EB-5 unreserved category, potentially benefiting countries like China and India that are ready to absorb the additional unreserved EB-5 visas. As a result, the DOS is now reallocating these visas to high-demand countries like mainland China and India.

The EB-5 program continues to respond to global demand patterns. With ROW demand down, extra EB-5 visas are now flowing to China and India – offering an opportunity for investors from these countries to move forward in the queue.

