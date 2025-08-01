Entry/Exit System (EES) And European Travel Information And Authorization System (ETIAS) Update

The European Union has announced that the Entry/Exit System (EES) will be implemented on October 12, 2025. The EES is an automated IT system for registering non-EU nationals traveling for a short period. Each crossing of an external border will require the non-EU national to be registered electronically, including all entries, exits, and refusals. The requirements will be introduced incrementally, culminating in biometrics requirements at border crossings.

The implementation of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is still anticipated in the last quarter of 2026. The EU noted that ETIAS should be implemented shortly after the EES, so its release may be pushed up or delayed depending on the EES launch. ETIAS will require all visa-exempt travelers to the EU to complete an online application and pay a fee prior to entry. The EU has announced that a six-month grace period will be granted to all travelers immediately following the launch, with an additional six-month grace period for first-time EU travelers. More details about the program are expected to be forthcoming.

