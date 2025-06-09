Restricting The Entry Of Foreign Nationals To Protect The United States From Foreign Terrorists And Other National Security And Public Safety Threats (Trump EO Tracker)

Orders the partial suspension of entry for nationals of countries of identified concern. The partial suspension bars entry as immigrants, and as nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas.

Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.

Orders the full suspension of entry for nationals of countries of identified concern.

The listed countries are:

Afghanistan

Burma

Chad

Republic of the Congo

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Orders the partial suspension of entry for nationals of countries of identified concern. The partial suspension bars entry as immigrants, and as nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas. It also orders Consular officers to reduce the validity for any other nonimmigrant visa issued to nationals of identified countries. The listed countries are:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

The order applies to foreign nationals of the identified countries who are outside the United States on the applicable effective date of this proclamation and do not have a valid visa on the applicable effective date of this proclamation.

Exceptions to the order:

(i) any lawful permanent resident of the United States;

(ii) any dual national of a country designated under sections 2 and 3 of this proclamation when the individual is traveling on a passport issued by a country not so designated;

(iii) any foreign national traveling with a valid nonimmigrant visa in the following classifications: A-1, A-2, C-2, C-3, G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, NATO-1, NATO‑2, NATO-3, NATO-4, NATO-5, or NATO-6;

(iv) any athlete or member of an athletic team, including coaches, persons performing a necessary support role, and immediate relatives, traveling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State;

(v) immediate family immigrant visas (IR-1/CR-1, IR-2/CR-2, IR-5) with clear and convincing evidence of identity and family relationship (e.g., DNA);

(vi) adoptions (IR-3, IR-4, IH-3, IH-4);

(vii) Afghan Special Immigrant Visas;

(viii) Special Immigrant Visas for United States Government employees; and

(ix) immigrant visas for ethnic and religious minorities facing persecution in Iran.

The Secretary of State shall, in consultation with the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and the Director for National Intelligence, shall devise a process to assess whether any suspensions and limitations should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented. Within 90 days of the date of this proclamation, and every 180 days thereafter, the aforementioned officials shall submit a report to the President assessing the actions and recommending whether any suspensions and limitations imposed should be continued, terminated, modified, or supplemented.

The order goes into effect at 12:01 am eastern daylight time on June 9, 2025.

Additional Documentation

Trump Executive Order - Restricting The Entry of Foreign Nationals to Protect the United States from Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.