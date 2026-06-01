Don’t Get Left In The Doghouse: The Federal Circuit’s Global K9 Case And The Duty To Intervene

On May 14, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a stark warning to government contractors: when a bid protest is filed involving your contract...

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.

Article Insights

John E. McCarthy Jr.’s articles from Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular: in United States

with readers working within the Media & Information and Securities & Investment industries Crowell & Moring LLP are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

On May 14, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued a stark warning to government contractors: when a bid protest is filed involving your contract, failing to timely intervene can cost you the ability to defend your award. In Global K9 Protection Group, LLC v. United States, the Federal Circuit upheld the denial of K2 Solutions, Inc.’s motion to intervene, finding that K2 had waited too long to act despite having sufficient reason to do so.

Background

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) awarded K2 Solutions (K2) a contract for canine explosive-detection services for air cargo screening. Global K9 Protection Group — an unsuccessful bidder — filed a bid protest at the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in February 2023, alleging USPS arbitrarily evaluated its bid and made a flawed best-value decision. While K2 received a pre-filing notice of the original complaint, it elected not to intervene in the case.

Then, in July 2023, Global K9 filed an amended complaint adding a new allegation that K2 misrepresented its performance history and capabilities during the bidding process. In connection with its misrepresentation claims, Global K9 sought cancellation of K2’s contract. Global K9 did not file a publicly available redacted version of the amended complaint, which meant that K2 had no insight into the misrepresentation allegations against it.

On December 27, 2023, the Court granted Global K9’s motion for judgment on the administrative record and entered an injunction requiring USPS to disqualify K2 from performing the contract on the basis of the material misrepresentation. K2 learned of the injunction on December 28, 2023, and moved to intervene on January 10, 2024 — but before the court ruled on that motion, USPS terminated K2’s contract for default, citing the court’s findings. Ultimately, the Court of Federal Claims concluded K2’s intervention was moot, and alternatively, untimely.

The Federal Circuit’s Analysis

K2 appealed the denial of its intervention request to the Federal Circuit. The Federal Circuit disagreed on mootness but affirmed the lower court’s decision on the basis of timeliness. The Federal Circuit applied a three-factor timeliness test: (1) how long the would-be intervenor knew or should have known of its rights; (2) the balance of prejudice between existing parties and the would-be intervenor; and (3) whether unusual circumstances militate in favor or against intervention.

On the first factor, the Federal Circuit held that K2, which admitted it was “tracking the docket,” had a responsibility to act when it saw the amended complaint filed in July 2023 — including by moving to compel the filing of a proper redacted version in accordance with the Court’s rules. More than six months passed between the amended complaint and K2’s motion to intervene. The courts found that waiting until January 2024 was simply too late.

On the second factor, prejudice to existing parties from relitigating the factual record outweighed K2’s interest, particularly since K2, as a non-party, would not be bound by the misrepresentation finding in future proceedings.

On the third factor, although Global K9 improperly failed to file public redacted versions of its filings, the Federal Circuit found this did not constitute unusual circumstances sufficient to justify K2’s delay. As a result, the Federal Circuit upheld the Court of Federal Claims’ denial of K2’s belated intervention request.

Key Takeaways

Intervene early to protect your rights. Contract awardees should closely monitor protests challenging their awards and strongly consider intervening at the outset. By retaining counsel who can access protected filings and actively participate in the protest, companies can stay informed of developing arguments and vigorously advocate for their interests — rather than relying solely on the government to defend the award.

Contract awardees should closely monitor protests challenging their awards and strongly consider intervening at the outset. By retaining counsel who can access protected filings and actively participate in the protest, companies can stay informed of developing arguments and vigorously advocate for their interests — rather than relying solely on the government to defend the award. Intervention gives you a seat at the table — and access to the record. Participating in a protest through counsel is the most effective way to ensure you receive redacted versions of all filings, including amended complaints that may contain new or expanded allegations directed at your company. As Global K9 illustrates, an awardee who does not intervene may have no practical way of learning the allegations at issue or the severity of the arguments raised until it is too late to act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.