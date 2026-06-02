Publication Of Law Over Borders Commercial Litigation Guide

London dispute resolution partners Ajay Malhotra and Natasha Johnson, together with knowledge counsel Liz Kantor and knowledge lawyer Camilla Macpherson, have authored the England and Wales chapter for the 2026 edition of the Law Over Borders Commercial Litigation Guide.

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London dispute resolution partners Ajay Malhotra and Natasha Johnson, together with knowledge counsel Liz Kantor and knowledge lawyer Camilla Macpherson, have authored the England and Wales chapter for the 2026 edition of the Law Over Borders Commercial Litigation Guide.

The guide provides a practical overview of litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution across 39 international jurisdictions, examining civil justice systems, procedural frameworks, enforcement regimes and the evolving role of arbitration in cross-border disputes.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer's contribution is available to download as a pdf here . The full publication can be accessed online here (registration required).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.