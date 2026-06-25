New York Appellate Team Successfully Invokes 'Party Finality' Doctrine To Obtain Affirmance Of Denial Of Motion To Amend Complaint

In an apparent case of first impression, in Lee v. Lyft, 2026 NY Slip Op 03634 (1st Dep’t 2026), Dean Pillarella, a Partner in the Appellate Practice and Vice Chair of the Child Victims Act/Human Trafficking & Assault Practice, successfully invoked the “party finality” doctrine to obtain an affirmance of the denial of the plaintiffs’ motion for leave to amend the complaint as to the firm’s major rideshare client. The decision can be accessed here.

The motion court previously dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims against the client pursuant to CPLR 3211(a)(7) for failure to state a cause of action. After the time to appeal the dismissal order expired—but while the action remained pending against a co-defendant—the plaintiffs sought leave to amend the complaint to assert additional allegations against the client. In opposition, Dean invoked the party finality doctrine—which he previously invoked in Roc-Le Triomphe Assoc., LLC v. DeSouza, 232 A.D.3d 484 (1st Dep’t 2024), to obtain the dismissal of the plaintiff’s appeal. (Read more about this here)

The party finality doctrine provides that, in a case involving multiple defendants, an order dismissing all claims against one defendant is final as to that defendant—even if claims remain against other defendants. Under the doctrine, Dean argued, the dismissal order was final, and therefore, upon the expiration of the time to appeal that order, there was no longer any action pending against the client. With no action pending, there was, in turn, no complaint to be amended as to the client. In response, the plaintiffs argued that, because their claims against the client were not dismissed on the merits, and because the action remained pending against a co-defendant, the court retained discretion to permit amendment of the complaint. The motion court denied plaintiffs’ motion, albeit on different grounds.

On appeal, the Appellate Division, First Department, affirmed, agreeing with Dean’s party finality argument as an alternate ground for affirmance. The panel reasoned: “Supreme Court’s prior dismissal of the complaint in its entirety as against [the client] pursuant to CPLR 3211(a)(7) became final once plaintiffs failed to appeal the order of dismissal. While the complaint remained against a different party, the order dismissing the complaint as against [the client] was final. Accordingly, there was no longer any complaint against [the client] before the court to amend.”

Lee illustrates that party finality is alive and well in the First Department. Once the time to appeal a final order expires, defendants in multi-defendant cases can rest soundly, knowing that the claims against them cannot be revived by an appeal from a later final judgment (see Roc-Le Triomphe, Assoc., LLC) or amendment of the complaint. With Lee and Roc-Le Triomphe Assoc., LLC, Lewis Brisbois’ Appellate Practice is at the forefront of applying the doctrine outside of the Court of Appeals’ context to its clients’ benefit.