The Class Action Weekly Wire – Episode 152: Key Arbitration Developments In Class Action Litigation (Podcast)

Duane Morris Takeaway: This week’s episode features Duane Morris partner Jerry Maatman and special counsel Eden Anderson and Rebecca Bjork with their discussion of significant arbitration developments in class actions.

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Episode Transcript

Jerry Maatman: Thank you, loyal blog readers and podcast listeners for joining us for our next episode of our weekly series and podcast called The Class Action Weekly Wire. I’m Jerry Maatman of Duane Morris, and joining me today are my colleagues, Eden Anderson and Rebecca Bjork. Thank you so much for being here today on the podcast.

Eden Anderson: Great to be here, Jerry.

Rebecca Bjork: Thanks for having me, Jerry.

Jerry: Today, we wanted to discuss and explore trends and important rulings in the area of arbitration and class action litigation. Arbitration has been one of the areas where each year seems to bring new rulings and new gloss to the Federal Arbitration Act. We saw significant Supreme Court decisions this past year, and California courts also continue to reshape the relationship between arbitration and representative actions brought under the PAGA. Eden, when you look at the last 18 months, what stands out to you?

Eden: Yeah, Jerry, two things stand out. First, the Supreme Court continues to refine the scope of the Federal Arbitration Act’s transportation worker exemption. And second, California courts are still trying to answer some fundamental questions about how arbitration affects representative PAGA claims.

Jerry: Let’s start with the U.S. Supreme Court. The biggest arbitration decision so far this year is probably Flowers Foods vs. Brock. Rebecca, what was that case all about?

Rebecca: That case involved delivery drivers who distributed bakery products for a company named Flowers Foods, and the drivers argued that they fell within the transportation worker exemption in Section 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act and therefore could not be compelled to arbitrate under that act. The company argued that the drivers were making local deliveries only, and were not the kind of interstate transportation workers Congress had in mind when it created that exemption.

Jerry: And how did the Supreme Court come out on that question?

Rebecca: Oh, the Supreme Court disagreed. The court focused on the role that the workers played in the movement of goods through interstate commerce, and the key takeaway is that a worker doesn’t necessarily have to cross state lines personally to qualify for the exemption. If the worker is participating in a continuous interstate flow of goods, the exemption may apply even when the worker’s own deliveries occur entirely within one state.

Eden: And that is what makes the decision important. A lot of businesses have assumed that local delivery drivers were safely within the FAA’s scope. Flowers Foods suggests the analysis is more nuanced than that. Employers with delivery networks, logistic operations, warehouse-to-consumer distribution systems, or similar models should be evaluating whether portions of their workforce might now fit within the transportation worker exemption.

Rebecca: And what’s interesting is that this case, Flowers Foods isn’t really an outlier. It’s part of a broader trend at the Supreme Court. Over the last several years, the court has repeatedly focused on the actual work being performed, rather than formal job titles or industry labels, and Flowers Foods continues that trajectory.

Jerry: So, if that’s the federal story at the Supreme Court level, what about California in terms of the state law story and the significant litigation that occurs within the Golden State?

Eden: Well, as our listeners know, under the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Viking River, out in California, individual PAGA claims can be separated from a PAGA action and compelled to arbitration. But after Viking River, plaintiffs here began trying to disclaim their individual PAGA claims, trying to avoid arbitration. And courts out here have been grappling with whether that’s a permissible tactic and whether if an individual PAGA claim is found to be meritless or non-viable, whether the plaintiff can still pursue representative PAGA claims on behalf of other employees.

Jerry: One of the most significant cases from California in 2025 surely is the CRST Expedited v. Superior Court case, where the employee voluntarily dismissed the individual PAGA claim and sought to continue litigating only in a representative capacity. The employer argued that once the individual claim was gone, the representative claim also had to go as well, but the Court of Appeal disagreed.

Eden: That’s right, Jerry. Faced with supposed ambiguity in the statute, the Court of Appeal interpreted PAGA very broadly, and concluded that plaintiffs can abandon their individual PAGA claims, sidestep arbitration altogether, and pursue only representative PAGA claims in court.

Jerry: So, the bottom line is the CRST decision effectively gave support to the notion that a plaintiff’s lawyer can litigate a headless PAGA theory successfully in court.

Rebecca: It was a significant victory for the plaintiffs’ bar, yes, because it suggested that representative claims might survive even after an individual claim is dismissed.

Rebecca: But that’s actually not the end of the story, because just two days later, another California appellate court reached the opposite conclusion. And that case was Williams v. Alacrity Solutions Group, and the court held that a plaintiff needed a viable and timely individual claim in order to pursue representative PAGA penalties. And because the plaintiff’s own claim was time-barred, that court concluded he could not proceed with the representative action.

Eden: Yeah, and we saw a similar approach in Leeper vs. Shipt. The plaintiff there also tried to avoid arbitration by disclaiming individual relief, and the Court of Appeal there held that all PAGA actions necessarily must include an individual claim. In the court’s view, you can’t simply disclaim an individual PAGA claim and proceed only in court on behalf of others: your individual PAGA claim has to be asserted and is subject to arbitration.

Jerry: Well, it sure seems like these issues and principles are on a collision course for the California Supreme Court at this point.

Rebecca: That’s exactly right, and that’s why the California Supreme Court’s upcoming review is so important. The Court has agreed to address two fundamental questions: first, does every PAGA action necessarily contain both an individual and a representative component? And second, can a plaintiff choose to pursue only the representative portion of a PAGA claim?

Jerry: Well, these sound like technical parsings of the statute, but my sense is there are enormous practical consequences that can stem from the outcome of this question.

Eden: That’s correct, Jerry. If the California Supreme Court approves headless PAGA actions, plaintiffs who signed arbitration agreements, will be able to bypass arbitration and proceed, directly with representative claims in court. It could also occur, though it seems contrary to the statute, that the court could find that a plaintiff who lacks a viable PAGA claim may nonetheless still pursue representative PAGA claims on behalf of others. On the other hand, if the court rejects a ‘headless’ PAGA theory, then individual PAGA claims will continue to be arbitrated, and if a plaintiff loses, then their case should be over. Oral argument in Leeper was supposed to occur in May, but the parties had a conflict, and the California Supreme Court doesn’t hear arguments all summer long, so even if argument occurs in September, we may not see a decision on this issue until year’s end. So, we have a ways to go before we will know the outcome.

Jerry: The bottom line, then, it isn’t just whether or not an employer has an enforceable arbitration agreement, it’s whether, under the pertinent case law, a plaintiffs’ lawyer can structure PAGA claims in such a way to avoid or bypass arbitration altogether. Well, before we wrap up, what are the practical takeaways in your advice for employers, given this mosaic of rulings?

Rebecca: Well, first, review your arbitration agreements, and especially if your workforce includes drivers, delivery personnel, others involved in moving goods through interstate commerce, because Flowers Foods may affect assumptions that you have had in place for many, many years regarding your arbitration program.

Eden: And second, continue viewing arbitration as an important tool, but not necessarily one that can be used in all PAGA cases.

Rebecca: And third, stay current in the law. This is a fast-moving area, and it’s an area where a single appellate decision can material change litigation strategy.

Jerry: Well, that’s a great summary from both of you. Eden and Rebecca, thanks so much for joining us today on The Class Action Weekly Wire, and thanks to all our loyal listeners for tuning in. We’ll continue to track developments on the arbitration front and it’ll culminate in Chapter 4 of the Duane Morris Class Action Review for 2027 to be published during the first week of January next year. Well, thanks so much for being here, and looking forward to being with you next time.

Eden: Thanks, Jerry, and thanks to the listeners.

Rebecca: Thanks for having us!