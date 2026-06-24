ARTICLE
24 June 2026

Supreme Court Of Florida Creates Statewide Standard For Artificial Intelligence Certification In Court Filings

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The Supreme Court of Florida has established a uniform statewide standard requiring attorneys and pro se litigants to certify the accuracy of legal citations in court filings, replacing a patchwork of circuit court administrative orders. Courts may impose sanctions including reprimand, contempt, or dismissal for filings inconsistent with this certification requirement.
United States Florida Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Eric L. Lundt,Eliot Pedrosa, and Cristina Pérez Soto
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On May 28, 2026, the Supreme Court of Florida (the "Court") amended Florida Rule of General Practice and Judicial Administration 2.515 to now require the signer of any document filed in a Florida court to certify that all legal authorities exist and are accurately cited. Failure to comply may result in sanctions.

The Court simultaneously entered an administrative order preempting existing circuit court administrative orders that required AI-related disclosures or certifications. The Court explained that the amendment is intended to establish a uniform statewide standard and replace the existing patchwork of circuit court administrative orders regarding the use of AI certifications.

The Court emphasized that the amendment does not limit a court's authority to address the misuse of AI. Instead, all Florida courts must now rely on amended Rule 2.515(d)(2) and its enforcement provisions. After notice and an opportunity to be heard, courts may impose sanctions for filings that are inconsistent with a signer's certification. Available sanctions include reprimand, contempt, striking a filing, dismissal of proceedings, costs, attorney's fees, or other appropriate relief.

Amended Rule 2.515(d)(2) and the accompanying administrative order apply to both attorneys and pro se litigants and went into effect on June 15, 2026, at 12:01 a.m.

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Photo of Eric L. Lundt
Eric L. Lundt
Photo of Eliot Pedrosa
Eliot Pedrosa
Photo of Cristina Pérez Soto
Cristina Pérez Soto
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