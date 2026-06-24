International Arbitration (Video)

International arbitration cases span multiple jurisdictions and legal systems, requiring funders with global expertise and local knowledge. Omni Bridgeway's worldwide team of arbitration specialists...

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.

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International arbitration cases can cover multiple jurisdictions and legal systems, so you need a funder that is truly international, can assess the risks in each of those jurisdictions and manage them to a successful outcome.

Omni Bridgeway has arbitration specialists across the globe with local knowledge, cultural sensitivity, multi-lingual skills and worldwide networks. Our team includes former arbitration lawyers and litigators, arbitrators, leaders of arbitral institutions and business users of arbitration.

It's this depth of expertise and experience that makes Omni Bridgeway the global leader for funding international arbitration cases. Find out more in this video.

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