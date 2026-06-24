The Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog’s 700th Post!

Duane Morris Takeaways: Since its inception in September of 2022, the Duane Morris Class Action Defense blog has posted 700 times! There have been over 100,000 views to blog posts, with thousands of people reading about class action litigation developments. There are so many highlights from the last 700 posts, but we wanted to provide just a few for you here. Click on the links below to see all the hot trends in class action litigation.

We launched the third edition of the Duane Morris Class Action Review, which is a one-of-its-kind publication analyzing class action trends, decisions, and settlements in all areas impacting Corporate America. The Review has been prominently featured in the media and is a must-have for all human resources professionals and corporate counsel.

We also published mini-books focused on specialized areas of law (including ERISA, Products Liability & Mass Torts, FCRA, Discrimination, Consumer Fraud, Antitrust, TCPA, Data Breach and Privacy, Wage & Hour and PAGA, and EEOC and Government-Enforcement), various unique industries (including Higher Education, Insurance, Energy, Oil, & Gas, Transportation, Automotive, & Logistics, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Digital Assets & Blockchain), and state-specific laws in class action litigation and on EEOC-Initiated litigation.

Every week on the blog, we feature attorneys and experts discussing the latest class action developments and rulings on the Class Action Weekly Wire Podcast. Tune in each week for a new episode! Some of the most popular podcasts were featuring the dismissal of a class action in a data breach area, a discussion on the California’s Supreme Court’s win for employers, and the overview of class action litigation in the digital assets and blockchain sector.

Click here to read our most viewed blog post of 2026, entitled “AI Hallucinated Case Citations Prompt Sanctions And Delay Class Action Settlement.” Over 2,000 people read this post! Other top reads included our analysis of a 2024 ruling in Illinois dismissing class action privacy claims, an overview of the American Tort Reform Association’s picks for the top Judicial Hellholes in 2025, and our always sought-after annual blog post covering the developments in EEOC FY Filings.

Thank you, loyal followers, for making the Class Action Defense blog your stop for class action litigation related information, trends, and analysis. We truly appreciate it! Please keep coming back, we promise to keep the content fresh and informative!