Evan Glassman, Joseph Sanderson, and Meghan Newcomer authored the article “New York Commercial Judges Embrace the Promises—and Confront the Perils—of Generative AI in Litigation,” which was published in the New York Law Journal. The article discusses how New York Commercial Division judges are adopting generative AI in litigation to enhance efficiency, while underscoring the need for careful oversight. It highlights concerns about inaccurate outputs, bias, and confidentiality risks, and explains how courts are setting expectations around disclosure, verification, and attorney accountability. While AI is becoming part of litigation practice, its use must remain responsible and grounded in professional judgment.

Read the full article at the New York Law Journal.

Originally published by New York Law Journal.