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24 June 2026

New York Commercial Judges Embrace The Promises—and Confront The Perils—of Generative AI In Litigation

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New York Commercial Division judges are integrating generative AI into litigation practices to boost efficiency, but they're also grappling with significant challenges including accuracy concerns, potential bias, and confidentiality risks. Courts are establishing new standards for disclosure, verification, and attorney accountability as AI becomes an increasingly common tool in legal proceedings.
United States New York Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Evan Glassman,Joseph M. Sanderson, and Meghan Newcomer
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Evan Glassman, Joseph Sanderson, and Meghan Newcomer authored the article “New York Commercial Judges Embrace the Promises—and Confront the Perils—of Generative AI in Litigation,” which was published in the New York Law Journal. The article discusses how New York Commercial Division judges are adopting generative AI in litigation to enhance efficiency, while underscoring the need for careful oversight. It highlights concerns about inaccurate outputs, bias, and confidentiality risks, and explains how courts are setting expectations around disclosure, verification, and attorney accountability. While AI is becoming part of litigation practice, its use must remain responsible and grounded in professional judgment.

Read the full article at the New York Law Journal.

Originally published by New York Law Journal.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Evan Glassman
Evan Glassman
Photo of Joseph M. Sanderson
Joseph M. Sanderson
Photo of Meghan Newcomer
Meghan Newcomer
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