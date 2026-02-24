New Law Formalizes The Multimedia Profession As Brazil Gradually Institutionalizes Digital Occupations

On January 6, 2026, Brazil enacted Law No. 15,325, formally recognizing the profession of "multimedia." The statute introduces a new professional category directed at specialists, who create, manage, and disseminate...

On January 6, 2026, Brazil enacted Law No. 15,325, formally recognizing the profession of “multimedia.” The statute introduces a new professional category directed at specialists, who create, manage, and disseminate content across digital media.

Article 2 of the Law defines “multimedia” as:

(…) the designation of a multifunctional professional, qualified to carry out activities involving the creation, production, recording, editing, planning, management, organization, programming, publication, dissemination, or distribution of sound, image, animation, video, and text content across various forms of electronic and digital media dedicated to communication and entertainment.

Although widely referred to across online media as the new “influencer law,” this label is not accurate. Article 3 establishes a broad range of activities encompassed by the newly recognized profession. While influencers are indeed included, the statute also covers editors, content managers, game developers, and other professionals involved in the full cycle of digital content production. The classification created by the Law is therefore significantly broader than influencer activity alone.

Additionally, digital influencers were already included in the Brazilian Classification of Occupations (CBO), a taxonomy used for administrative and statistical purposes. Given their relevance for brands and advertising practices, influencers also have specific guidance issued by the Brazilian Advertising Self‑Regulation Council (CONAR), through its Digital Influencer Guidelines. However, this new Law marks the first time Brazil offers a specific legal framework for activities within the digital content ecosystem, reinforcing the ongoing institutionalization of emerging digital professions and providing greater regulatory predictability.

In practice, however, the Law's impact on influencers remains limited. Most of these professionals operate without formal employment relationships, and the only provision capable of generating an immediate effect, its Article 5, merely allows workers from other fields, with employer consent, to amend their employment contracts to adopt the new professional classification. The requirement of technical or higher education qualifications further narrows its applicability among the creator community.

There are also other bills currently under consideration in the National Congress that seek to further regulate digital influencer activities. These legislative initiatives indicate that the formalization of the “multimedia” profession, while relevant, represents only one step within a broader regulatory movement aimed at addressing the rapidly evolving dynamics of digital content creation, commercial partnerships, and online advertising practices. Given these limitations, close monitoring of forthcoming regulations and administrative acts remains essential. The institutionalization of digital professions is an ongoing process, and its practical effects will depend heavily on future regulatory developments and on how lawmakers and competent authorities choose to shape this emerging framework.

