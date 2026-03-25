TaylorMade Accuses Callaway Of Slinging Mud (Balls) (Podcast)

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A golf industry rivalry has teed off in court. TaylorMade has sued competitor Callaway, alleging that sales representatives, ambassadors, and influencers conducted UV-light demonstrations suggesting TaylorMade golf balls had paint imperfections that could cause poor performance — even calling them "mud balls." TaylorMade argues the demonstrations are misleading and unrelated to real-world performance, claiming the visual differences simply reflect cosmetic additives like UV brighteners rather than quality or flight characteristics.

Hosted by Simone Roach. Based on a blog post by Gonzalo E. Mon.

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