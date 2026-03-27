FCC Expands "Covered List" To Include Foreign-Manufactured Consumer Routers—Effectively Barring Approval Of New Models

The Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") has taken a significant and unprecedented step in its ongoing supply chain and national security initiative by adding consumer-grade routers produced...

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The Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) has taken a significant and unprecedented step in its ongoing supply chain and national security initiative by adding consumer-grade routers produced in foreign countries to its Covered List. This action effectively prohibits the authorization—and therefore the importation and sale—of new router models manufactured abroad, absent a specific national security clearance.

This development has immediate and far-reaching implications for equipment manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and service providers operating in the U.S. communications ecosystem.

Key Takeaways

New foreign-manufactured router models are now barred from FCC authorization, effectively preventing their entry into the U.S. market.

Existing, previously authorized devices are not affected and may continue to be sold and used.

A pathway exists for continued market access through “Conditional Approval” granted by the Department of War (“DoW”) or Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”).

Temporary relief has been granted to allow software and firmware updates (including security patches) for already-authorized devices through at least March 1, 2027.

Background and Legal Framework

The FCC’s Covered List—maintained pursuant to the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019—identifies equipment and services deemed to pose an “unacceptable risk” to U.S. national security.

On March 23, 2026, following a formal determination by a White House-convened interagency body, the FCC expanded this list to include: “Routers produced in a foreign country, except routers which have been granted a Conditional Approval by DoW or DHS.”

This action reflects a notable shift: unlike prior Covered List entries that targeted specific entities (e.g., Huawei, ZTE), this update applies categorically based on place of production, not manufacturer identity.

National Security Rationale

The underlying determination identifies systemic risks associated with foreign-manufactured routers, including:

Supply chain vulnerabilities affecting critical infrastructure and national defense;

Increased susceptibility to cyberattacks, espionage, and data exfiltration; and

Demonstrated exploitation in major cyber incidents (e.g., Volt, Flax, and Salt Typhoon attacks).

Government findings emphasize that routers—ubiquitous in homes, businesses, and critical networks—represent a high-impact attack vector, with compromised devices enabling lateral movement across networks and persistent access to sensitive systems.

Regulatory Impact

1. Equipment Authorization Prohibition

Under existing FCC rules:

Equipment on the Covered List cannot receive FCC equipment authorization;

Authorization is a prerequisite for importation, marketing, and sale in the United States.

Accordingly, new foreign-manufactured router models are effectively banned from entering the U.S. market.

2. No Immediate Impact on Existing Devices

Importantly:

Previously authorized router models may continue to be sold, imported, and used;

Consumers and enterprises are not required to replace existing equipment.

3. Conditional Approval Pathway

Manufacturers may seek relief through a Conditional Approval process, which requires:

Detailed disclosures regarding ownership, supply chain, and manufacturing;

Demonstration of reduced national security risk; and

Commitment to U.S.-based manufacturing or onshoring strategies.

Approval is discretionary and time-limited (typically up to 18 months).

Temporary Waiver for Software and Security Updates

Recognizing the cybersecurity risks of freezing updates to already-deployed devices, the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology issued a limited waiver:

Permitting software and firmware updates (including security patches and compatibility fixes)

For routers authorized prior to the Covered List designation

Through at least March 1, 2027

Absent this waiver, even routine security updates could have been prohibited under the FCC’s revised permissive change rules.

Practical Implications for Industry Stakeholders

Manufacturers:

Must reassess global manufacturing strategies and supply chains;

Should evaluate eligibility for Conditional Approval or accelerate U.S. production capabilities.

Importers and Distributors:

Need to confirm that all new product lines are not subject to Covered List restrictions;

Should anticipate inventory and sourcing disruptions.

Service Providers and Enterprises:

Should evaluate reliance on foreign-manufactured customer premises equipment (CPE);

May need to incorporate Covered List considerations into procurement and risk management frameworks.

Retailers:

May continue selling existing approved inventory but should monitor future product availability constraints.

This action represents a material expansion of the FCC’s national security authority into consumer networking equipment, with implications that extend well beyond traditional telecommunications infrastructure.

Notably:

The FCC has signaled a willingness to regulate entire product categories, not just specific vendors;

The Conditional Approval framework suggests a broader policy objective of reshoring critical technology manufacturing; and

Additional categories of consumer or enterprise equipment could be subject to similar treatment.

The FCC’s decision to designate foreign-manufactured routers as “covered equipment” marks a pivotal moment in U.S. communications policy—blending national security, cybersecurity, and industrial policy objectives.

Entities operating in the communications and technology sectors should act promptly to:

Assess exposure to Covered List restrictions;

Evaluate supply chain and manufacturing alternatives; and

Develop compliance and mitigation strategies aligned with evolving FCC and Executive Branch priorities.

How We Can Help

The scope and implications of this action will vary significantly depending on your role in the communications ecosystem, your supply chain structure, and your current equipment portfolio. Early assessment and strategic planning will be critical to minimizing disruption and maintaining market access.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.