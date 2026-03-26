Voices For Change: Balancing Leadership And Caring Responsibilities With Caroline Withers (Podcast)

In this episode of Voices for Change, Caroline Withers, legal director at Virgin Media O2 and trustee at Carers First, talks to A&O Shearman senior manager...

A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

Article Insights

Justin Farrance’s articles from A&O Shearman are most popular: in United States A&O Shearman are most popular: within Law Department Performance, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Criminal Law topic(s)

In this episode of Voices for Change, Caroline Withers, legal director at Virgin Media O2 and trustee at Carers First, talks to A&O Shearman senior manager, Justin Farrance, about the often-invisible reality of being a carer in the workplace—and how the right organizational culture can enable loyalty, engagement, and drive business success.

self

Caroline speaks candidly about her son’s autism and her daughter’s epilepsy, including how she worked through her own unconscious bias around ableism. Caroline shares her own journey with being a neurodivergent person and discusses how crucial it is for colleagues to normalize conversations so people can access the right support.

Justin and Caroline explore the business case for inclusion and talk through some surprising statistics, including how 44% of people with caring responsibilities will eventually leave their role. Caroline tells us how organizations can avoid these talent drains and benefit the wider economy. She encourages listeners to make use of the resources they have available: including employee networks, charities and local peer support.

This conversation is invaluable for anyone interested in inclusive leadership, organizational culture and those who might be carrying an invisible load in the workplace.

self

Voices for Change is a podcast series spotlighting personal stories, leadership journeys, and the power of inclusive thinking in business. Through candid conversations with colleagues, clients, and thought leaders, the series explores how diverse perspectives drive responsible decision-making and long-term success. Designed for leaders committed to building responsible businesses, each episode offers inspiration and practical insights for shaping a future with equal opportunity for all.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.