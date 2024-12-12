ARTICLE
12 December 2024

Advertising Agreements - Ad Law Tool Kit Show - Season 2, Episode 11 (Podcast)

The emergence of online, social media, and mobile advertising has made the outsourcing of marketing efforts important to many businesses.
Shahin Rothermel,Bret Siciliano, and Armand Zottola

The emergence of online, social media, and mobile advertising has made the outsourcing of marketing efforts important to many businesses. While this approach offers many benefits, businesses must ensure that their advertising agreements contain key provisions that will mitigate certain legal risks. Host Shahin Rothermel talks to Venable partners Bret Siciliano and A.J. Zottola about how these agreements can go wrong, and some best practices that can help businesses avoid risk when outsourcing marketing campaigns.

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guests: Bret Siciliano and A.J. Zottola

