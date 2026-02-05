ARTICLE
5 February 2026

FMC Personnel Update: Appointment Of New Chair And Two Additional ALJs

HK
Contributor

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) issued several personnel updates last week, including the appointment of a new Chairman and the expansion of its Office of Administrative...
Christopher R. Nolan,Gerald A. Morrissey III,Allison N. Skopec
+2 Authors
The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) issued several personnel updates last week, including the appointment of a new Chairman and the expansion of its Office of Administrative Law Judges (OALJ) with the addition of two new administrative law judges (ALJs).

Designation of Chairman of the Commission

In a press release issued on January 29, 2026, the FMC announced President Donald Trump's appointment of Laura DiBella as the FMC's new Chairman. As Chairman, DiBella will shape the Commission's rulemakings and investigations, a role underscored by the priorities she outlined in her February 2, 2026 interview, as reported in The Wall Street Journal. Chairman DiBella was sworn in as a Commissioner on January 6, 2026, following her U.S. Senate confirmation on December 18, 2025. Chairman DiBella's term will run through June 30, 2028. (See Holland & Knight's previous blog post, "Senate Reviews Nominees for Federal Maritime Commission: Harvey and DiBella in Focus," October 23, 2025.)

Addition of Two Judges to OALJ

In a press release issued on January 27, 2026, the FMC announced that it has expanded its OALJ once again with the addition of two ALJs. The new judges are on detail from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Judges Jamie Mendelson and Debra Tesh began their temporary assignments on January 26, 2026, under a Memorandum of Understanding between the two agencies. Their tenure with the FMC will extend through the end of the fiscal year.

The FMC's OALJ has seen a sharp rise in the volume and complexity of cases, many stemming from pandemic-era supply chain disruptions. The FMC explained that the addition of Judges Mendelson and Tesh will help the Commission maintain timely adjudication of its record-high caseload.

The two ALJs join Chief Administrative Law Judge Erin M. Wirth, Judges Linda S. Crovella and Alex M. Chintella, along with previously detailed Judges Richard Ambrow and Mary Hervey, bringing a total of seven judges now serving in the OALJ.

In other news, the work of the office of ALJs is temporarily suspended as of January 31, 2026, because of the lapse in federal funding. Holland & Knight continues to monitor developments at the FMC, including personnel changes, and will provide updates as they become available.

