4 February 2026

Celebrating American Greatness With American Motor Racing (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
United States Transport
Directs the Departments of Interior and Transportation to establish and support the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, an INDYCAR street race in Washington, DC, in celebration of America's 250th anniversary. The order prioritizes expedited permitting, federal coordination, infrastructure readiness, and aviation accommodations to ensure the successful planning and execution of the event near the National Mall.

Interior and Transportation must designate a suitable race route within 14 days of the order's issuance.

