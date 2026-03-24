Lawyer In Vietnam Dr. Oliver Massmann – The Shipbuilding Sector – INTERVIEW ON PRACTICAL SIGNALS FOR MARITIME DECISION MAKERS IN 2026

If you had to summarize Vietnam’s shipbuilding reset in one sentence for a shipping CEO or an investor in 2026, what is it really about?

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Q1 (Hook)

“If you had to summarize Vietnam’s shipbuilding reset in one sentence for a shipping CEO or an investor in 2026, what is it really about?”

Answer: Vietnam’s shipbuilding reset under Politburo Decision 220 represents a time-critical strategic opportunity that hinges entirely on a transparent financial and legal clean-up to unlock the sector’s long-term potential for sustainable modernization.

Q2 (Time critical milestones)

“In your piece you stress, timing is critical. Which 2 to 3 milestones must happen in 2026 to create real legal certainty, not just announcements?”

Answer: To establish genuine legal certainty and move beyond announcements, the following milestones are essential:

There must be a full and legally final completion of pending bankruptcy procedures.

Non-performing projects must be settled.

Q3 (Deal breakers for foreign partners)

“From your restructuring and transaction experience, what are the most common deal breakers for foreign capital, unclear title, hidden liabilities, governance, procurement integrity, or something else?”

Answer: The most significant deal breakers center around a lack of legal and financial clarity. Foreign capital will not enter the sector if there are unresolved ownership structures or hidden liabilities, or unclear asset titles. Furthermore, delays that risk further asset deterioration and a lack of transparent procurement practices or international accounting standards will severely deter new investment. Substantial foreign investment will only materialize if the restructuring process is legally complete and commercially structured.

Q4 (Where value creation is realistic)

“You argue Vietnam should not compete in low margin commodity shipbuilding. Which higher value segments are most realistic first, repair and retrofit, conversions, specialized vessels, green newbuilds, and why?”

Answer: Vietnam must pivot away from low-margin, commoditized shipbuilding. The most realistic higher-value segments to target first include:

Repair, retrofit, and vessel conversion services.

Specialized vessels, such as offshore wind installation vessels, LNG support ships, and coastal logistics vessels.

Green and low-emission ships.

Digitized and modular shipbuilding processes.

Focusing here is critical because these segments offer stronger value creation potential and align directly with global decarbonization trends.

Q5 (Operator lens, what changes for shipowners)

“For ship operators, where could Vietnam become relevant in the next 12 to 24 months, repairs, retrofits, conversions, offshore and coastal logistics, and what should they look for?”

Answer: In the near term, Vietnam could become highly relevant for operators seeking repair, retrofit, and vessel conversion services. There is also notable potential regarding specialized vessels like coastal logistics and offshore wind installation vessels. Operators should actively look for shipyards that are successfully integrating into global supply chains and adopting international ESG standards through strategic foreign partnerships.

Q6 (Partnership models that actually work)

“You mention technology transfer and strategic foreign partnerships. What partnership models are most workable right now, JV, minority stake, long term alliances, or something else, and why?”

Answer: The most workable structures at this stage are joint ventures. Given the sensitivity of shipbuilding sector with the pending bankruptcy proceedings, a foreign investor must find a reliable Vietnamese partner to implement shipbuilding in Vietnam. Plus, the current commitments of Vietnam do not directly allow a foreign investor to enter into this sector alone. This model is highly effective because they allow for the introduction of advanced automation and production technologies. Additionally, they help implement international ESG standards and integrate Vietnamese shipyards into global supply chains.

Q7 (Governance upgrades that create credibility)

“Let’s talk governance. What specific governance upgrades matter most to rebuild trust with banks, customers, and insurers, reporting, procurement, supervisory structures, management incentives?”

Answer: Rebuilding trust with banks, customers, and investors requires moving to modern management systems and international accounting standards. Specifically, the sector must establish:

Transparent procurement practices.

Professional supervisory structures.

Clear accountability and performance-based management.

Q8 (Quickfire, signals to watch)

“Three signals to watch in 2026 that would make you say, this reset is real.”

Answer:

Three definitive signals that the reset is progressing realistically are:

The efficient conclusion and formal closure of bankruptcy proceedings.

The clear resolution of ownership structures, liabilities, and asset titles.

The active attraction of strategic investors bringing technological expertise and access to international order books.

Q9 (Do and avoid)

“One thing international maritime stakeholders should do, and one thing they should avoid, when engaging Vietnam’s shipbuilding sector in 2026?”

Answer:

Do: Stakeholders should look to form joint ventures or take minority strategic stakes to introduce advanced technologies, provided that bankruptcy procedures are finalized and asset structures are clarified.

Avoid: Stakeholders should avoid committing capital before legal certainty is established; engaging while ownership structures and liabilities are unresolved is a primary risk. Additionally, the sector as a whole must avoid competing primarily in low-margin, commoditized shipbuilding.

Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann under omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions or want to know more details on the above. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

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