Launch start-up Payload Aerospace, S.A. announced that it raised €180m in a Series C funding round led by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, with participation from the Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation, Compañía Española de Financiación del Desarrollo and Nazca Capital S.G.E.I.C., S.A.

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March Fundraising & Financing Activity

March 4 – Launch start-up Payload Aerospace, S.A. announced that it raised €180m in a Series C funding round led by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, with participation from the Centre for the Development of Technology and Innovation, Compañía Española de Financiación del Desarrollo and Nazca Capital S.G.E.I.C., S.A.

March 5 – Sierra Space Corporation raised $550m in a Series C investment round led by LuminArx Capital Management LP.

March 5 – Commercial space station start-up Vast, Inc. raised $500m, including $200m in debt financing and $300m in a Series A funding round led by Balerion Space Ventures. Other lenders and investors included Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., In-Q-Tel, Inc. and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Read more related news in Space Business Review March 2026.

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