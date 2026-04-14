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14 April 2026

Driving Forward: How Dykema Grew With The Auto Industry Over 100 Years (Video)

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Dykema

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You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.

Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.

For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.

So… how can we deliver success for you today?

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Dykema’s automotive work began with repossessing cars. Today, we’re helping clients navigate the legal challenges of vehicles that can drive themselves. Over the past 100 years, our work has evolved alongside the industry, from regulatory shifts and product liability...
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Laura Baucus
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Dykema’s automotive work began with repossessing cars. Today, we’re helping clients navigate the legal challenges of vehicles that can drive themselves. Over the past 100 years, our work has evolved alongside the industry, from regulatory shifts and product liability to the rise of connected and autonomous technology. As the industry changed, we changed with it.

Check out this video to learn more about our century-long journey with the automotive industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Laura Baucus
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