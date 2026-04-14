Driving Forward: How Dykema Grew With The Auto Industry Over 100 Years (Video)

- within Law Department Performance and Consumer Protection topic(s)
Dykema’s automotive work began with repossessing cars. Today, we’re helping clients navigate the legal challenges of vehicles that can drive themselves. Over the past 100 years, our work has evolved alongside the industry, from regulatory shifts and product liability to the rise of connected and autonomous technology. As the industry changed, we changed with it.
Check out this video to learn more about our century-long journey with the automotive industry.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]