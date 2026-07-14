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14 July 2026

Meet Our New Editor: Lucy Marvin

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Holland & Knight

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Holland & Knight welcomes Lucille L. Marvin as a partner in maritime transportation policy and newest editor of The Commission blog. With over two decades of experience spanning the Federal Maritime Commission, Surface Transportation Board, and congressional affairs, Marvin brings comprehensive expertise in maritime regulation and transportation policy to guide clients through complex legislative and regulatory challenges.
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Lucille Marvin,Christopher Nolan,Allison N. Skopec
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The Commission: The Essential Blog on the FMC is pleased to welcome and introduce Lucille L. Marvin as its newest editor. On June 22, 2026, Lucy joined Holland & Knight's Federal Government Affairs Practice as a partner in maritime transportation policy and came aboard with a wealth of knowledge and experience to share with the readership of this blog.

Lucy brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of maritime regulation, transportation policy and congressional affairs. Her career spans senior leadership roles at the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) as its managing director during the Biden and second Trump Administrations, the Surface Transportation Board (STB) and, most recently, a major intermodal trade association, where she advised federal lawmakers on transportation and infrastructure policy. That combination of legislative, regulatory and legal experience gives her a particular understanding of how federal policy is developed, implemented and enforced, as well as how those decisions affect the maritime industry and broader supply chain.

In her new role as a partner at Holland & Knight, Lucy is answering the call of our clients to help them understand Capitol Hill with a comprehensive, multi-modal approach to legislation. Lucy will advise clients on complex transportation and supply chain issues involving the U.S. Congress and federal agencies through active engagement on Capitol Hill and beyond. Drawing on her experience crafting legislation and navigating agency proceedings, she offers practical insight into the evolving legal and policy landscape affecting ocean shipping, ports, intermodal transportation and international commerce. As an editor of The Commission, she will bring that multidisciplinary perspective to the Firm's analysis of the FMC and broader transportation policy developments shaping the industry.

Stay tuned for a daily one-week series of "Lucy Marvin's Maritime Musings" the week of July 20, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Lucille Marvin
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Christopher Nolan
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Gerald A. Morrissey III
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Allison N. Skopec
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