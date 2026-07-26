Freight Brokers Face Escalating Exposure Following Landmark $604 Million Verdict

In a development that should command the immediate attention of every freight broker, third-party logistics provider (3PL), and transportation intermediary, a Texas jury has returned a more than $604 million verdict arising from a fatal 2021 trucking accident, finding not only the motor carrier and driver responsible, but also imposing substantial liability on freight brokerage giant C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

The verdict arrives just months after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, which significantly curtailed brokers' ability to invoke federal preemption as a defense against negligent carrier selection claims. The combination of Montgomery and the C.H. Robinson verdict may mark a watershed moment in transportation litigation and substantially alter the risk profile associated with freight brokerage operations.

THE CASE

The verdict arose from a catastrophic March 2021 crash in Jackson, Mississippi, involving a truck operated by Lupus Superior, a carrier retained by C.H. Robinson to transport freight. The collision resulted in three fatalities and multiple injuries after the carrier's truck struck several vehicles in a pileup. The driver was also killed in the accident.

A Dallas County jury awarded approximately $604 million in damages and allocated fault as follows:

Driver: 45%

Lupus Superior: 32%

C.H. Robinson: 23%

Perhaps most significantly, the jury reportedly found that the driver was acting in furtherance of a mission benefiting C.H. Robinson and was subject to its control regarding the details of that mission, creating an additional avenue for liability beyond traditional negligent-selection theories.

WHY THIS VERDICT MATTERS

1. FMCSA "Satisfactory" Ratings May No Longer Be Enough

One of the most troubling aspects of the verdict for the brokerage industry is that the carrier reportedly maintained a “Satisfactory” FMCSA safety rating both before and after the accident. C.H. Robinson argued that brokers must be permitted to rely on FMCSA's regulatory determinations and cannot practically perform safety investigations equivalent to those conducted by federal regulators. The jury nevertheless imposed liability.

Historically, many brokers have relied heavily on:

FMCSA safety ratings;

Licensing and authority verification;

Insurance compliance confirmation; and

Standard carrier qualification procedures.

This verdict raises a critical question: Will juries increasingly expect brokers to conduct investigation and vetting beyond federal regulatory benchmarks? If so, a “Satisfactory” rating may be viewed as merely a starting point rather than a sufficient defense.

2. The Post-Montgomery Landscape Has Arrived

The verdict's timing is particularly significant. In May 2026, the United States Supreme Court unanimously held in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act ("FAAAA") does not preempt state-law negligent carrier selection claims against freight brokers. The Court concluded that such claims fall within the statute's safety exception.

For years, brokers successfully argued in many jurisdictions that state-law negligence claims relating to carrier selection were barred by federal law. Montgomery substantially weakened that defense and opened the door for plaintiffs nationwide to pursue negligent-selection claims against brokers.

The C.H. Robinson verdict demonstrates what the industry feared could follow: a high-dollar jury award against a prominent broker after federal preemption defenses have been removed from the equation.

3. Expanding Theories of Broker Liability

Equally concerning is the jury's apparent willingness to treat the broker as exercising sufficient control over the transportation mission to support a finding akin to agency or employment-related liability.

If sustained on appeal, this aspect of the verdict could embolden plaintiffs to pursue arguments that brokers exert operational control over carriers and drivers through:

Load-specific instructions;

Route requirements;

Appointment scheduling;

Tracking requirements;

Communications protocols; and

Performance expectations.

Such theories have the potential to significantly expand exposure beyond negligent-selection claims alone.

WHAT FREIGHT BROKERS SHOULD DO NOW

The transportation industry should assume that plaintiff's attorneys will use this verdict aggressively in future cases. While the case will undoubtedly be appealed, brokers should not wait for appellate guidance before reevaluating their risk-management programs.

IMMEDIATE ACTION ITEMS

1. Review Carrier Qualification Standards

Consider whether current onboarding and monitoring procedures adequately evaluate:

CSA scores and safety data;

Inspection histories;

Out-of-service rates;

Accident history;

Safety-management practices;

Driver qualification concerns; and

Litigation history.

2. Strengthen Documentation

In the post-Montgomery environment, documentation may become as important as the underlying vetting itself.

Brokers should maintain records demonstrating:

What information was reviewed;

When reviews occurred;

Why carriers were approved;

Any exceptions granted; and

Ongoing monitoring activities.

Industry leaders have increasingly emphasized the importance of written carrier-selection policies and detailed records supporting carrier qualification decisions.

3. Reevaluate Contracts and Operational Practices

Brokers should analyze operational provisions that could be characterized as exercising control over carrier operations or driver conduct and assess whether revisions are appropriate.

4. Assess Insurance Coverage

Many brokers should revisit:

Errors and omissions coverage;

Contingent liability policies;

Excess and umbrella programs; and

Limits adequacy in light of increasingly large nuclear verdicts.

5. Conduct Privileged Risk Assessments

Working with counsel to perform a privileged evaluation of carrier-selection practices can help identify vulnerabilities before they become litigation targets.

LOOKING AHEAD

Although C.H. Robinson has announced its intention to appeal, the verdict is nonetheless a stark warning to the brokerage sector.

The industry's longstanding reliance on federal preemption has been substantially narrowed by Montgomery, and juries may now be more receptive than ever to arguments that brokers bear independent responsibility for the safety performance of the carriers they choose.

Whether the $604 million award ultimately survives appellate scrutiny, its broader message is unmistakable: carrier-selection practices, documentation, and risk-management protocols are now likely to be examined through a far more demanding lens.

For freight brokers, the era of treating carrier vetting as a routine compliance exercise is over. The post-Montgomery world appears to have arrived, and it carries potentially extraordinary liability consequences.

For more information about this case, contact the authors of this alert. Visit our Transportation page to learn more about Lewis Brisbois' capabilities in this area.