Foley Automotive Update And The Latest Insights On Tariffs

Special Update — Trump Administration and Tariff Policies

Automotive Key Developments

Automotive News provided overviews of which auto parts and vehicles could be the most susceptible to U.S. import tariffs or Canadian counter-tariffs .

or . The Wall Street Journal provided updated analysis on the estimated impact of new tariffs on the revenues of the top automakers .

on the . S&P Global Mobility on April 14 downgraded its U.S. new light-vehicle sales forecasts by 700,000 units in 2025, 1.2 million units in 2026, and 930,000 units in 2027 due to their expectation that "persistent, high tariffs" are the "next phase of normal." Prior to the downgrade, S&P projections published on March 27 indicated U.S. light-vehicle sales could fall to a range of 14.5 and 15 million units annually if tariffs are maintained.

its by and due to their expectation that "persistent, high tariffs" are the "next phase of normal." Prior to the downgrade, S&P projections published on March 27 indicated U.S. light-vehicle sales could fall to a range of if tariffs are maintained. Goldman Sachs lowered its projection for 2025 U.S. new vehicle sales to 15.4 million units , from a previous forecast of 16.25 million units. New vehicle sales in 2026 were revised by 1.1 million units to 15.25 million units.

lowered its projection for , from a previous forecast of 16.25 million units. New vehicle sales in 2026 were revised by 1.1 million units to 15.25 million units. Anderson Economic Group estimateda U.S. consumer impact of $30 billion would result from the Trump administration's 25% automotive import tariffs if the duties are maintained for a full year.

would result from the Trump administration's 25% automotive import tariffs if the duties are maintained for a full year. New vehicle sales in Canada could decline by 25% in 2025 , according to revised projections from the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA).

could , according to revised projections from the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA). The Wall Street Journal referred to Michigan's economy as "the first victim of Trump's trade war," as the state ranks fifth in the nation measured by the size of its imports and exports.

as the state ranks fifth in the nation measured by the size of its imports and exports. First-quarter 2025 U.S. new light-vehicle sales increased 4.4% year-over-year, and EV sales rose by an estimated 11.4% YOY, as consumers accelerated purchases ahead of the expectation for higher prices due to tariffs.

increased year-over-year, and rose by an estimated YOY, as consumers accelerated purchases ahead of the expectation for higher prices due to tariffs. First-quarter 2025 U.S. vehicle sales were up 17% YOY for GM, 10% for Hyundai, 7% for Volkswagen, 5.7% for Nissan, 5% for Honda, and 1% for Toyota. Sales declined 12% for Stellantis and 1% forFord.

were up 17% YOY for GM, 10% for Hyundai, 7% for Volkswagen, 5.7% for Nissan, 5% for Honda, and 1% for Toyota. Sales declined 12% for Stellantis and 1% forFord. U.S. House lawmakers introducedseveral Congressional Review Act resolutions that intend to repeal certain clean-vehicle waivers issued for California under the Biden administration. Senate Republicans are pursuing similar measures.

introducedseveral resolutions that intend to repeal certain issued for under the Biden administration. Senate Republicans are pursuing similar measures. Governor Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced they have filed a lawsuit to challenge President Trump's authority to impose tariffs. The New Civil Liberties Alliance filed a separate suit that alleged the President illegally imposed certain tariffs on Chinese goods.

OEMs/Suppliers

Stellantis will temporarily lay off approximately 900 U.S. workers in Michigan and Indiana and idle certain plants in Canada and Mexico to evaluate the effects of the Trump administration's automotive import tariffs.

will temporarily lay off approximately 900 U.S. workers in and and to evaluate the effects of the Trump administration's automotive import tariffs. Over 6,000 workers in Canada's auto sector have received temporary layoff notices since President Trump's tariffs on automobile imports took effect on April 3.

have received since President Trump's tariffs on automobile imports took effect on April 3. GM on April 3 announced plans to hire hundreds of temporary employees to support increased production of light-duty trucks at its Fort Wayne, Indiana , assembly plant.

on April 3 announced plans to hire hundreds of temporary employees to support at its , assembly plant. Stellantis and Ford are offering employee discount pricing to U.S. consumers, and Hyundai has pledged to freeze its prices until June, amid expectations tariffs will raise prices for new vehicles.

and are offering to U.S. consumers, and has pledged to freeze its prices until June, amid expectations tariffs will raise prices for new vehicles. Two European-headquartered suppliers will require upfront payment from their customers to cover the cost of import duties .

to cover the cost of . European automakers are exploring a range of responses to U.S. import tariffs such as pausing shipments of certain vehicles, shifting production, and raising prices.

are exploring a range of responses to such as pausing shipments of certain vehicles, shifting production, and raising prices. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo are among the automakers that have indicated they may consider increased production in the U.S. to mitigate the effects of import tariffs .

to mitigate the effects of . Nissan halted orders for sales of certain Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs in the U.S. market due to the Trump administration's automotive import tariffs.

halted orders for sales of certain Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs in the U.S. market due to the Trump administration's automotive import tariffs. Continental is exploring a separation of its ContiTech industrial unit to focus on its more profitable tire business.

is exploring a separation of its industrial unit to focus on its more profitable tire business. Infineon Technologies AG will acquire Marvell Technology's automotive Ethernet business for $2.5 billion, in a deal that is expected to expand the German company's automobile technology capabilities.

will acquire Marvell Technology's automotive Ethernet business for $2.5 billion, in a deal that is expected to expand the German company's automobile technology capabilities. Toronto-based ABC Technologies Inc. completed its acquisition of U.K.-based TI Fluid Systems. Rebranded as TI Automotive, the combined entities will have a revenue of $5.4 billion and will be headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Market Trends and Regulatory

President Trump directed the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to conduct a review of Nippon Steel's proposed acquisition of U.S. Steel to determine if "further action" is appropriate. This follows an order prohibiting the acquisition issued by President Biden on January 3, 2025.

to conduct a review of of to determine if "further action" is appropriate. This follows an order prohibiting the acquisition issued by President Biden on January 3, 2025. Retail sales of passenger cars in China rose 14.4% in March 2025 from a year earlier, according to analysis from the China Passenger Car Association.

rose 14.4% in March 2025 from a year earlier, according to analysis from the China Passenger Car Association. U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) introduced the Connected Vehicle National Security Review Act "to establish a national security review process for imports of internet-connected vehicles and components made by companies from China or other countries of concern." Slotkin introduced a similar proposal as a member of the U.S. House in 2024, and she indicated the Senate bill would expand upon a Commerce Department final rule that prohibits the import and sale of connected vehicles and related components linked to the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Russia.

"to establish a national security review process for imports of internet-connected vehicles and components made by companies from China or other countries of concern." Slotkin introduced a similar proposal as a member of the U.S. House in 2024, and she indicated the Senate bill would expand upon a final rule that prohibits the import and sale of connected vehicles and related components linked to the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Russia. A bipartisan "right to repair" bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate this month, and this follows similar legislation presented in the< strong>U.S. House in February 2025.

bill was introduced in the this month, and this follows similar legislation presented in the< strong>U.S. House in February 2025. The cost of car repairs has increased by an estimated 27% in the last three years, and consumers could be impacted by< strong>higher repair costs if tariffs on auto parts are imposed in the coming weeks.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Autonomous trucking developer Kodiak Robotics plans to go public in a SPAC deal valuing the company at $2.5 billion.

plans to go public in a SPAC deal valuing the company at $2.5 billion. Self-driving startup Nuro Inc. raised $107 million in a Series E funding round in a deal that is intended to help scale its autonomous driving technology and establish commercial partnerships.

raised Autonomous tech company Aurora Innovation intends to launch in Texas this month its first self-driving tractor-trailer without an operator.

intends to launch in Texas this month its first self-driving tractor-trailer without an operator. China may prohibit the terms "smart driving" and "autonomous driving" in certain types of vehicle advertisements amid increased scrutiny in the nation over the safety of advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), according to a report in Reuters.

Electric Vehicles and Low-Emissions Technology

To align production with demand, GM will temporarily lay off roughly 200 workers at its Factory Zero EV plant in Detroit , and the automaker will pause production of the BrightDrop electric van at its CAMI plant in Ontario .

will temporarily lay off roughly 200 workers at its in , and the automaker will pause production of the at its CAMI plant in . Tesla stopped accepting orders in China for certain EV models imported from the U.S. following the imposition of China's retaliatory 125% import tariff on American goods.

stopped accepting orders in China for certain EV models imported from the U.S. following the imposition of China's retaliatory 125% import tariff on American goods. Atlas Public Policy estimated that over $7 billion in clean manufacturing projects in the U.S. were canceled in the first quarter of 2025, including over $2 billion for plants dedicated to EV supply chains .

in the first quarter of 2025, including . The U.S. is projected to have at least 200,000 high-speed public chargers in place by 2030 , down from previous expectations of 400,000 , due to the Trump administration's suspension of federal funding for the installation of charging stations.

, down from , due to the Trump administration's for the installation of charging stations. Kia is developing an electric pickup truck for the North American market , with a goal of selling 90,000 units annually. The automaker hopes to sell 1.26 million EVs globally by 2030, down from a previous target of 1.6 million.

is developing an for the , with a goal of selling 90,000 units annually. The automaker hopes to sell down from a previous target of 1.6 million. A Delaware bankruptcy judge approved the sale of Nikola's Arizona factory and headquarters to Lucid Motors for $30 million.

Arizona factory and headquarters to for $30 million. The European Union is assessing options to replace recently imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs with minimum prices for the imported vehicles, according to an update from the European Commission.

