Foley Automotive Update With Tariff Rundown

Special Update — Trump Administration and Tariff Policies

Automotive Key Developments

Foley & Lardner provided an update on a notable federal court ruling against Stellantis in a supplier pricing dispute , and assessed the impact of the case in regards to what constitutes a valid requirements contract under Michigan law .

provided an update on a notable in a , and assessed the impact of the case in regards to what constitutes a . Certain major automakers could incur up to $1 billion to $7 billion annually in U.S. import costs , depending on the breadth and duration of the 25% automobile and auto parts tariffs announced by President Trump on March 26. The effects of these sector-specific tariffs in their current form could cost the auto industry up to $110 billion annually , according to investment bank estimates featured in The Wall Street Journaland Bloomberg.

could incur up to $1 billion to $7 billion annually in , depending on the breadth and duration of the announced by President Trump on March 26. The effects of these in their current form could , according to investment bank estimates featured in The Wall Street Journaland Bloomberg. S&P Global Mobility predicts U.S. light-vehicle sales could decline to between 14.5 and 15 million units annually if the automotive import tariffs proceed as announced, and the duties could "create a reset of the automotive value chain within North America and the world."

if the proceed as announced, and the duties could Nearly 50% of U.S. new light vehicles sold in 2024 were assembled outside the U.S., and up to 70% of vehicles sold in the U.S. in a typical year contain imported components. New-vehicle prices could increase by 11% to 15% due to the pass-through effects of automotive import tariffs, and consumers could encounter tariffed inventory at dealerships by May or sooner.

of and up to in a typical year could increase by due to the pass-through effects of automotive import tariffs, and consumers could encounter tariffed inventory at dealerships by May or sooner. President Trump warned U.S. automakers not to raise prices in response to tariffs , according to unnamed sources in The Wall Street Journal. The president stated in an NBC News interview that he "couldn't care less" if foreign automakers raised prices because consumers would instead "buy American cars." In the interview, the president did not comment on the potential for higher prices in domestically manufactured vehicles that may result from duties on imported components.

, according to unnamed sources in The Wall Street Journal. The president stated in an NBC News interview that he because consumers would instead "buy American cars." In the interview, the president did not comment on the potential for higher prices in domestically manufactured vehicles that may result from duties on imported components. Cox Automotive estimates the cost impact of tariffs could make at least halfof the20 vehicle models priced below $30,000 "unviable for the U.S. market ."

could make at least halfof the20 ." Bloomberg reports Senate Republicans intend to utilize the Congressional Review Act to revoke the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to grant Clean Air Act waivers allowing California to impose emissions standards that exceed federal regulations.

to to grant allowing to impose emissions standards that exceed federal regulations. U.S. new light-vehicle sales in March reached a SAAR of 17.8 million units, representing an increase of 11% year-over-year, according to preliminary estimates from GlobalData. Increased volumes in March were attributed to accelerated consumer purchases to avoid tariffs.

OEMs/Suppliers

Hyundai on March 24 announced plans to invest an additional $21 billion in U.S.-based vehicle manufacturing and supply chains for critical materials, including a new steel mill in Louisiana.

on March 24 announced plans to invest an additional and for critical materials, including a new steel mill in Louisiana. Cleveland-Cliffs plans to lay off over 1,200 workers in Michigan and Minnesota due to market challenges that include the expectation for declining automotive demand amid higher prices caused by tariffs.

plans to lay off over 1,200 workers in Michigan and Minnesota due to market challenges that include the amid higher prices caused by tariffs. Toyota and Honda stated they currently have no plans to reduce manufacturing in Ontario, Canada in response to U.S. trade policies.

and stated they currently have no plans to reduce manufacturing in in response to U.S. trade policies. Certain luxury brands that performed well during previous market disruptions could be significantly exposed to automotive import tariffs because the vehicles do not meet the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade agreement rules.

that performed well during previous market disruptions could be significantly exposed to because the vehicles do not meet the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free-trade agreement rules. The American Trucking Associations estimates automotive import tariffs could add upwards of $30,000 to the cost of a new Class 8 truck .

estimates could add upwards of $30,000 to the cost of a . Crain's Detroit provided estimates of the Detroit Three automakers' U.S. plant utilization rates , and an overview of which factories in Michigan have excess capacity .

, and an overview of which factories in have . The UAW in a March 26 statement praised President Trump's automotive import tariffs , and suggested automakers could shift production to the U.S. "within a matter of months" by "adding additional shifts or lines in a number of underutilized auto plants."

in a March 26 statement praised President Trump's , and suggested automakers could shift production to the U.S. "within a matter of months" by "adding additional shifts or lines in a number of underutilized auto plants." At least two major automakers recently stopped tracking purchases with minority-owned suppliers , according to a report in Crain's Detroit.

, according to a report in Crain's Detroit. Taiwanese automotive lighting supplier TYC Americas plans to invest $18.75 million to establish production in Wixom, Michigan.

plans to invest $18.75 million to establish production in Wixom, Michigan. The Chinese government intends to restructure a number of China's state-owned automakers to improve competitiveness and market share. This could affect automakers including Dongfeng Motor Group, China FAW Group, Changan Automobile Co., SAIC Motor Corp., GAC Motor Co., BAIC Motor Co., Chery Automobile Co., and Jianghuai Automobile Co.

a number of to improve competitiveness and market share. This could affect automakers including Dongfeng Motor Group, China FAW Group, Changan Automobile Co., SAIC Motor Corp., GAC Motor Co., BAIC Motor Co., Chery Automobile Co., and Jianghuai Automobile Co. Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda spoke to Automotive News about the challenges of automotive consolidation.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) launched an investigation into more than 2 million Honda vehicles over reports that engines can fail to restart from idling.

launched an investigation into more than 2 million vehicles over reports that engines can fail to restart from idling. The U.S. Commerce Department delayed a preliminary ruling on a Chinese graphite anode countervailing duty case to May 19, 2025. North American graphite miners had petitioned last year to impose a 920% tariff on Chinese suppliers to counter China's control over critical minerals. Graphite is a key component in EV lithium-ion batteries.

delayed a preliminary ruling on a to May 19, 2025. North American graphite miners had petitioned last year to impose a to counter China's control over critical minerals. Graphite is a key component in EV lithium-ion batteries. President Trump stated U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is "working on" a proposal that could allow tax deductions for the interest paid on auto loans for U.S.-made vehicles. Details of the plan were not provided.

for Details of the plan were not provided. President Trump nominated Derek Barrs, a former Florida Highway Patrol chief, to head the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration .

. An estimated 1.73 million vehicles were repossessed in the U.S. in 2024, representing the highest level since 2009 .

in the U.S. in 2024, representing the . The University of Michigan's March 2025 Index of Consumer Sentiment fell to 57, the lowest level since 2022. Two-thirds of consumers expect higher unemployment in the next year, the highest reading since 2009.

fell to 57, the lowest level since 2022. Two-thirds of consumers expect higher unemployment in the next year, the highest reading since 2009. The Conference Board's March 2025 Consumer Confidence Survey found that short-term expectations for income, business and labor-market conditions were at the lowest level in 12 years.

found that short-term expectations for income, business and labor-market conditions were at the lowest level in 12 years. New vehicle registrations in the European Union declined 3% year-over-year in the first two months of 2025, according to analysis from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). Registrations of new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in the EU increased 28.4% YOY, reaching 255,489 units for a 15.2% share of the total EU market. New EU registrations of hybrid-electric vehicles rose 18.7% YOY for a 35.2% share of the EU market.

declined 3% year-over-year in the first two months of 2025, according to analysis from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA). Registrations of increased 28.4% YOY, reaching 255,489 units for a of the total EU market. New EU registrations of rose 18.7% YOY for a of the EU market. The European Commission granted final approval to Tesla's 2025 EU emissions pool , which includes Stellantis, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki. The bloc's other key pool is managed by Mercedes-Benz and it includes several Geely brands.

granted final approval to , which includes Stellantis, Toyota, Ford, Honda, Mazda, Subaru and Suzuki. The bloc's other key pool is managed by and it includes several Geely brands. The European Commission fined 15 automakers and the European Automobiles Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) €458 million ($495.3 million) over participating in anticompetitive agreements concerning end-of-life vehicle recycling.

fined 15 automakers and the European Automobiles Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) €458 million ($495.3 million) over participating in concerning U.S. traffic fatalities in the first half of 2024 were 25% higher compared to the same period in 2014. Pedestrian fatalities in H1 2024 were up by 48% compared to H1 2014.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Ford intends to use artificial intelligence systems and Nvidia GPUs to improve the process of designing and bringing new vehicles to market.

intends to use systems and to improve the process of designing and bringing new vehicles to market. Waymo plans to launch robotaxi services in Washington D.C. in 2026, following previously announced expansions in Miami and Atlanta. Waymo currently operates in parts of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin.

plans to launch robotaxi services in in 2026, following previously announced expansions in Miami and Atlanta. Waymo currently operates in parts of San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. Lyft could offer driverless rides on its platform "as soon as this summer."

could offer driverless rides on its platform "as soon as this summer." Caterpillar will integrate lidar technology from Luminar to the Cat Command autonomy platform on its heavy-duty construction equipment.

will integrate lidar technology from to the Cat Command autonomy platform on its heavy-duty construction equipment. Volkswagen will partner with Valeo and Mobileye to develop Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for upcoming vehicle models. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) defines Level 2 as driver support features that require constant control and supervision.

Electric Vehicles and Low-Emissions Technology

BYD reported 2024 net income of 40 billion yuan ($5.6 billion) on total revenue of 777.1 billion yuan ($107 billion), representing YOY increases of 34% and 29%, respectively. BYD's global vehicle sales rose 41% YOY to 4.27 million units in 2024 , and it has a goal to double sales outside of China to over 800,000 units in 2025.

reported 2024 net income of 40 billion yuan ($5.6 billion) on total revenue of 777.1 billion yuan ($107 billion), representing YOY increases of 34% and 29%, respectively. BYD's global vehicle sales rose 41% YOY to , and it has a goal to double sales outside of China to over 800,000 units in 2025. The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the transfer of over $180 million in state and local incentives to LG Energy Solution after GM exited a $2.5 billion project to construct an EV battery plant in Lansing.

after exited a $2.5 billion project to construct an EV battery plant in Lansing. Rivian will spin out its electric micromobility platform, Also Inc., into a new startup focused on lightweight vehicles that include scooters and bicycles.

will spin out its electric micromobility platform, into a new startup focused on lightweight vehicles that include scooters and bicycles. Governor Gavin Newsom announced California has 178, 549 public and shared private EV chargers , which is 48% higher than the amount of gasoline nozzles in the state.

has , which is 48% higher than the amount of gasoline nozzles in the state. Contract electronics maker Hon Hai Precision Industry, known as Foxconn, is reported to be pursuing an agreement to produce EVs for Mitsubishi.

