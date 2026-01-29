2026 Government Relations Legislative Update - Week Two

Capitol Update

The second week of the legislative session gained momentum despite the short week due to the observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. Today is the final deadline for individual members to request bills with the Legislative Services Agency.

On Wednesday the first floor debate of the year took place on the House carbon pipeline and eminent domain bill. HF 2104 passed by 64-28 with eight Republicans joining 20 Democrats in opposition to the bill. In the Senate, Leader Klimesh introduced SF 2067, a carbon pipeline proposal that would allow carbon capture pipelines to alter routes when a landowner objects, among other provisions.

Property taxes remain a central focus. House Republicans introduced HSB 596, a proposal that has some similarities to the Governor's plan, SSB 3034. The House Republican bill would establish a 2% property tax growth cap for local governments, revise notifications to taxpayers, and add a residential credit to help homeowners. The bill does not carve out provisions as the Senate proposal does for full home ownership or seniors. There are now four property tax bills between House Republicans, House Democrats, Senate Republicans, and the Governor.

Committees were active this week, advancing numerous bills now eligible for floor debate as early as next week. In the House, the Public Safety, Commerce, and Health and Human Services Committees recommended bills for passage addressing issues such as transmission lines, contingent deferred annuities, vehicle headlamp colors, kratom classifications, and health-cost sharing. Transportation and Health and Human Services Committees in the Senate passed bills on farm vehicle weight, unemployment insurance and benefits, and foster parent training.

In addition to legislative work, several state agencies provided briefings to committees. Joe Garcia and Mike Schreurs presented to House HHS on cancer screening, a priority of Governor Reynolds and many lawmakers, as Iowa continues to experience one of the highest and fastest-growing cancer rates in the country. Iowa Utilities Commissioner Chair Martz presented to the House Commerce committee on various state and regional IUC priorities and ongoing projects, followed by a presentation on the reopening of the Duane Arnold Energy Center by NextEra. Finally, Iowa HHS Health Economist Dr. Lachlan Watkins and Compliance and Administrative Division Director Sara Reisetter presented to Senate HHS on the 2025 Certificate of Need Study the department completed in December 2025, available here.

Scene on the Hill

January 22, 2026: BrownWinick team member R.G. Schwarm provides comments at a subcommittee meeting on HSB 519.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.