ARTICLE
29 January 2026

2nd Quarter 2022 Chapter 11, Healthcare And Real Estate Distress Indices

PL
Polsinelli LLP

Contributor

Polsinelli LLP logo

Polsinelli is an Am Law 100 firm with more than 1,200 attorneys in over 25 offices nationwide. Recognized by legal research firm BTI Consulting as one of the top firms for excellent client service and client relationships, Polsinelli attorneys provide value through practical legal counsel infused with business insight and focus on health care, real estate, finance, technology, private equity and corporate transactions.

Explore Firm Details
In the second quarter of 2022, overall Chapter 11 distress was largely flat quarter-over-quarter and remained substantially lower than both year-ago and historical benchmark levels.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Jeremy R. Johnson and Robert Dempsey
Jeremy R. Johnson’s articles from Polsinelli LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in United States
Polsinelli LLP are most popular:
  • within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences, International Law and Privacy topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Healthcare industries

In the second quarter of 2022, overall Chapter 11 distress was largely flat quarter-over-quarter and remained substantially lower than both year-ago and historical benchmark levels. Real estate distress edged up slightly from the prior quarter but continued to track well below long-term norms, alongside a modest increase in filing share. Health care services distress declined modestly from the prior quarter but remained elevated relative to historical benchmarks, reflecting a return toward pre-pandemic distress levels.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jeremy R. Johnson
Jeremy R. Johnson
Photo of Robert Dempsey
Robert Dempsey
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More