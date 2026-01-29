2nd Quarter 2022 Chapter 11, Healthcare And Real Estate Distress Indices

In the second quarter of 2022, overall Chapter 11 distress was largely flat quarter-over-quarter and remained substantially lower than both year-ago and historical benchmark levels. Real estate distress edged up slightly from the prior quarter but continued to track well below long-term norms, alongside a modest increase in filing share. Health care services distress declined modestly from the prior quarter but remained elevated relative to historical benchmarks, reflecting a return toward pre-pandemic distress levels.

