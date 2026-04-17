FDA In Flux – April 2026 Newsletter

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New Program for Home-Health Devices Aimed at Reducing Hospital Readmissions

What is happening: On April 7, 2026, FDA announced its Reducing Readmissions through Device Innovation for the Home (READI-Home) innovation challenge, hoping to identify devices that can be used after a patient returns home from an acute hospital stay and ultimately help prevent avoidable hospital readmissions. When evaluating manufacturers' submissions, FDA will generally consider, among other things, whether:

the device is intended to address an unmet or emerging home health care need;

the intended users include the patient or caregiver (i.e., the device cannot be restricted to health care professional use or supervision);

the intended user environments include a home or community environment (i.e., patients cannot be under constant health care professional supervision);

there is sufficient evidence supporting use of the device to reduce or prevent hospital readmission for the target population; and

there is sufficient evidence supporting device feasibility.

The submission phase ends on September 30, 2026, and FDA will select up to nine devices, each from a different manufacturer, by December 4, 2026 to participate in the "interaction phase." During this phase, participants will engage in sprint discussions with FDA and be able to demonstrate their technologies at FDA's research facilities.

Why it matters: The READI-Home innovation challenge advances a key agency goal to facilitate greater access to at-home device technologies, which both FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary and Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) Director Dr. Michelle Tarver have highlighted over recent months. The program was created under CDRH's broader Home as a Health Care Hub initiative, which was launched in early 2024 and which seeks to reimagine the provision of health care in the US. Although many companies develop medical devices intended for home use, such as wearables to track health data or diagnostic tests, FDA's focus on such products while emphasizing specific objectives like reducing hospital readmissions can help direct innovation toward addressing unmet needs and reducing health care costs.

Who may be affected: Device manufacturers participating in the READI-Home program will experience the most immediate advantages by accessing valuable interactions with FDA to facilitate the development and validation process. Patients and caregivers also stand to benefit greatly from an expanded attention to devices designed to assist care in a home environment and prevent hospital readmissions. Furthermore, the READI-Home challenge may indicate that FDA is willing to offer additional opportunities to incentivize medical device innovation, extending potential benefits to many more manufacturers. The agency's goal to advance at-home devices also enhances the value of companies developing such technologies and may spur increased investments in both private and public markets.

Other topics in this newsletter:

HHS Requests that Congress Expand FDA's Statutory Authorities Across Most Program Areas

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Petition for Deregulation of Certain AI-Enabled Devices Rejected by FDA

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FDA Sets Aside Historical Enforcement Posture on CBD-Containing Dietary Supplements to Support New Medicare Program

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OPDP Warning Letter Features Fundamental Promotional Violations, Reinforces that the Rules Apply to Everyone

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