Benesch Healthcare Dialysis & Nephrology Digest No. 77

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Calendar of Events
AUGUST 5-7, 2026
The Leading CLTI Meeting
Boston, Massachusetts
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SEPTEMBER 11-13, 2026
AAKP National Patient Meeting
Little Rock, Arkansas
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SEPTEMBER 25-26, 2026 2026
2026 Advocacy and Innovation Weekend
Washington, D.C.
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OCTOBER 21-25, 2026
Kidney Week 2026
Denver, Colorado
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ASC
JULY 28, 2026
CMS Signals a Major Shift for Remote Patient Monitoring
Just one year after expanding access to remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM), CMS is proposing significant new restrictions that could reshape how providers, vendors and care management programs operate. The CY 2027 Physician Fee Schedule Proposed Rule would limit the use of outsourced clinical staffing, impose new billing requirements, reduce reimbursement for certain services and explore consolidating existing RPM and RTM codes. For nephrology practices that rely on remote monitoring to support patient engagement and chronic disease management, the proposal could carry significant operational and financial implications. Stakeholders have until Sept. 14, 2026, to submit comments before CMS finalizes the rule.
Source: Benesch Law
JULY 2, 2026
CMS Proposes 2027 ASC Payment Rule
CMS has released its proposed 2027 payment rule for Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and hospital outpatient departments, including a proposed payment update for ASCs and several policy changes affecting outpatient care. The proposal would expand the ASC Covered Procedures List, modify quality reporting requirements and update reimbursement policies across a broad range of specialties. Providers should evaluate how the proposed payment and procedural changes may affect growth opportunities and service line strategy in the outpatient setting.
Source: CMS
JULY 2, 2026
Proposed ASC Rule Expands Opportunities for Endovascular Procedures
CMS’s proposed 2027 ASC payment rule continues the agency’s push toward outpatient care by expanding the ASC Covered Procedures List and moving additional services out of inpatient settings. For endovascular-focused ASCs—including those furnishing dialysis vascular access interventions, peripheral vascular procedures and certain cardiovascular services—the proposal could create additional opportunities to perform procedures in a lowercost outpatient environment. Operators should monitor final reimbursement rates and procedure eligibility changes as they evaluate service line expansion and capital investment decisions.
Source: CMS / American College of Cardiology
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