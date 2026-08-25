China’s Biotech Rise, Healthcare Today

Emmanuelle Trombe’s articles from McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
McDermott Will & Schulte are most popular:
- within Privacy, International Law and Consumer Protection topic(s)
Partners Emmanuelle Trombe and Anthony Paronneau co-authored a Healthcare Today article examining China’s rise as a global biotechnology innovation hub and the opportunities it presents for life sciences companies.
They explore cross-border collaboration models and key considerations for China-related transactions, including intellectual property, regulatory compliance, data management, and foreign investment screening.
Read the full Healthcare Today article >>
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]