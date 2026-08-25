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25 August 2026

China’s Biotech Rise, Healthcare Today

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McDermott Will & Schulte

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Partners Emmanuelle Trombe and Anthony Paronneau examine China's emergence as a global biotechnology innovation hub, exploring cross-border collaboration models and critical considerations for life sciences companies engaging in China-related transactions. The analysis covers intellectual property protection, regulatory compliance frameworks, data management protocols, and foreign investment screening requirements.
Worldwide Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Emmanuelle Trombe and Anthony Paronneau
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Partners Emmanuelle Trombe and Anthony Paronneau co-authored a Healthcare Today article examining China’s rise as a global biotechnology innovation hub and the opportunities it presents for life sciences companies.

They explore cross-border collaboration models and key considerations for China-related transactions, including intellectual property, regulatory compliance, data management, and foreign investment screening.

Read the full Healthcare Today article >>

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Emmanuelle Trombe
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Anthony Paronneau
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