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5 August 2026

Senate Subcommittee Will Hold Hearing On Building A Resilient Health Care Future With Biotechnology

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Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
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The Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health Care will convene to examine how biotechnology can strengthen America's healthcare infrastructure and address critical challenges in medical innovation. Expert witnesses from leading research institutions and academic medical centers will provide testimony on advancing biotechnology solutions for infectious diseases, antibiotic resistance, and healthcare resilience.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
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On August 4, 2026, the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health Care will hold a hearing on “Building a Resilient Health Care Future with Biotechnology.” The Subcommittee will hear from the following witnesses:

  • Alan D. Palkowitz, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI);
  • Michelle Rozo, Ph.D., Vice Chair, National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB);
  • Vera P. Luther, M.D., MS, Section Chief of Infectious Disease and International Health, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Dartmouth Health; and
  • Kevin Outterson, JD, LL.M., Austin B. Fletcher Professor of Law, and Executive Director and Principal Investigator of Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), Boston University.

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Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
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Carla Hutton
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