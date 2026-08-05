Senate Subcommittee Will Hold Hearing On Building A Resilient Health Care Future With Biotechnology

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On August 4, 2026, the Senate Finance Subcommittee on Health Care will hold a hearing on “Building a Resilient Health Care Future with Biotechnology.” The Subcommittee will hear from the following witnesses:
- Alan D. Palkowitz, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Indiana Biosciences Research Institute (IBRI);
- Michelle Rozo, Ph.D., Vice Chair, National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology (NSCEB);
- Vera P. Luther, M.D., MS, Section Chief of Infectious Disease and International Health, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Dartmouth Health; and
- Kevin Outterson, JD, LL.M., Austin B. Fletcher Professor of Law, and Executive Director and Principal Investigator of Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator (CARB-X), Boston University.
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