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6 August 2026

Ep. 68 – Creating A Circle Of Care: Planning For Independence And Peace Of Mind (Podcast)

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Wiggin & Dana

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Wiggin and Dana is a full-service law firm of highly talented, creative and experienced lawyers dedicated to exceeding our clients’ expectations every day.

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Host Michael Clear sits down with Andi Hughes from TrustHouse to explore how concierge home care services create comprehensive support systems for families facing cognitive decline, chronic illness, and behavioral health challenges. The discussion reveals strategies for building effective care teams and preventing caregiver burnout while maintaining dignity and independence. Learn how proactive planning and coordinated care can transform the experience of aging in place and managing complex health transitio
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Michael Clear
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In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Andi Hughes, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TrustHouse, for an insightful discussion on concierge home care and the role it plays in helping individuals and families navigate complex care needs for safety, dignity, and peace of mind. Andi explains how proactive care planning, trusted care teams, and highly skilled nursing support can help families manage cognitive decline, chronic illness, recovery from surgery, transition from addiction recovery programs, and reentry from residential treatment programs for mental and behavioral health needs. The conversation explores the importance of creating a “circle of care” that includes family members, advisors, medical professionals, and caregivers, as well as the benefits of early intervention, care coordination, and aging in place. Michael and Andi also discuss caregiver burnout, family dynamics, and how concierge home care can provide valuable peace of mind, helping families prepare for the future before a crisis occurs.

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