Ep. 68 – Creating A Circle Of Care: Planning For Independence And Peace Of Mind (Podcast)

In this episode of Future Focused: Sophisticated Estate Planning, host Michael Clear welcomes Andi Hughes, Director of Strategic Partnerships at TrustHouse, for an insightful discussion on concierge home care and the role it plays in helping individuals and families navigate complex care needs for safety, dignity, and peace of mind. Andi explains how proactive care planning, trusted care teams, and highly skilled nursing support can help families manage cognitive decline, chronic illness, recovery from surgery, transition from addiction recovery programs, and reentry from residential treatment programs for mental and behavioral health needs. The conversation explores the importance of creating a “circle of care” that includes family members, advisors, medical professionals, and caregivers, as well as the benefits of early intervention, care coordination, and aging in place. Michael and Andi also discuss caregiver burnout, family dynamics, and how concierge home care can provide valuable peace of mind, helping families prepare for the future before a crisis occurs.

Like what you hear? Click to subscribe to the podcast and get emailed new episodes as they become available, along with exclusive subscriber content.

self

If you’d like to listen to episodes on your preferred streaming platform, please click the links below to subscribe.

Resource Links: