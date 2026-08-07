ARTICLE
7 August 2026

What The FDA's Dispenser Warning Letter Means For DSCSA Compliance (Podcast)

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K&L Gates LLP

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Following the FDA's warning letter to a medical spa over Botox products, this episode examines what the enforcement action reveals about the agency's compliance expectations under the Drug Supply Chain Security Act. The discussion explores potential signals about FDA priorities and outlines practical steps dispensers should take to mitigate risk and maintain compliance.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Gabriel Scott,Natalia A. Nino, and Darrell E. White, II
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In this episode, Gabe Scott, Natalia Nino, and Darrell White discuss the Drug Supply Chain Security Act following the FDA's warning letter to a medical spa over Botox products. Their conversation explores what the enforcement action reveals about the agency's compliance expectations, what it may signal about the FDA’s priorities, and the steps dispensers should be taking now to mitigate risk and stay compliant.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Gabriel Scott
Gabriel Scott
Photo of Natalia A. Nino
Natalia A. Nino
Photo of Darrell E. White, II
Darrell E. White, II
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