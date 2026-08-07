What The FDA's Dispenser Warning Letter Means For DSCSA Compliance (Podcast)

Gabriel Scott’s articles from K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
- within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
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K&L Gates LLP are most popular:
- within Immigration and Insurance topic(s)
In this episode, Gabe Scott, Natalia Nino, and Darrell White discuss the Drug Supply Chain Security Act following the FDA's warning letter to a medical spa over Botox products. Their conversation explores what the enforcement action reveals about the agency's compliance expectations, what it may signal about the FDA’s priorities, and the steps dispensers should be taking now to mitigate risk and stay compliant.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]