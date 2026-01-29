Alaska Court Strikes Down Entertainment Restrictions For Breweries And Wineries

An Alaska trial court has struck down key portions of Senate Bill 9 that restricted breweries and wineries from hosting live music, entertainment and most non‑product‑focused activities.

In Zip Kombucha LLC v. Richard, No. 3AN‑24‑04842CI, slip op. (Alaska Super. Ct. Jan. 14, 2026), a challenge brought by several Alaska manufacturers, the court held that these limits amounted to unconstitutional restrictions on protected speech under both the U.S. and Alaska Constitutions.

Although the state argued that the restrictions were necessary to maintain orderly alcohol market conditions and preserve a longstanding "compromise" between industry tiers, the court found no meaningful connection between the entertainment limits and public health or safety, nor any compelling justification for limiting expressive activity in tasting rooms.

The court invalidated the statutory provisions prohibiting live music, performances, karaoke, televisions and most audiovisual or presentation-based displays unless they directly promoted the producer's products or processes. It also struck the entire live music or entertainment permit scheme, finding it impermissibly burdened expressive activity.

However, the court left intact restrictions on non‑expressive conduct – such as pool tables, dart games and certain organized activities – where those do not involve speech or expressive content.

The result significantly expands the ability of Alaska's brewery and winery licensees to host entertainment and other forms of expression in their tasting rooms.

