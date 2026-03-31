Bio-Thera And Intas Expand Golimumab Biosimilar Partnership To India

On March 23, 2026, Bio-Thera Solutions announced an expansion of its existing partnership with Intas Pharmaceuticals for BAT2506, its golimumab biosimilar...

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On March 23, 2026, Bio-Thera Solutions announced an expansion of its existing partnership with Intas Pharmaceuticals for BAT2506, its golimumab biosimilar referencing Janssen’s SIMPONI®. The updated agreement grants Intas exclusive commercialization and licensing rights in India and marks Bio-Thera’s first biosimilar commercialization partnership focused on India.

Golimumab is a human IgG1 monoclonal antibody that targets tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-α), a cytokine involved in inflammatory processes. By binding to TNF-α, golimumab reduces levels of several inflammatory markers, including C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6), intercellular adhesion molecule 1 (ICAM-1), matrix metalloproteinase-3 (MMP-3), and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). SIMPONI® has been approved in multiple jurisdictions for the treatment of conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and ulcerative colitis.

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