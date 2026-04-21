LEAD The Way: An 8-Minute Primer On Accountable Care's Next Chapter (Podcast)

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In this episode, Gabriel Scott, Kevin Alonso, and Kennedy Caldwell break down the new Long Term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) Model and its impact on accountable care. They provide background on the model, outline key new features, and discuss five issues that Accountable Care Organizations and providers should consider as they evaluate participation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]