LEAD The Way: An 8-Minute Primer On Accountable Care's Next Chapter (Podcast)

Gabriel Scott, Kevin Alonso, and Kennedy Caldwell examine the new Long Term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) Model, exploring its key features and providing critical insights for Accountable Care Organizations and healthcare providers considering participation in this innovative accountable care framework.

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In this episode, Gabriel Scott, Kevin Alonso, and Kennedy Caldwell break down the new Long Term Enhanced ACO Design (LEAD) Model and its impact on accountable care. They provide background on the model, outline key new features, and discuss five issues that Accountable Care Organizations and providers should consider as they evaluate participation.

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