Critical Considerations For AI Model Licensing Agreements In Healthcare

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This white paper was originally published on AAIH’s website and features insights from Foley Hoag and AAIH’s February 10, 2026 webinar, “Critical Considerations for AI Model Licensing Agreements and Data Ownership.” Click here to access an on-demand recording of the webinar.
Executive Summary
AI licensing in healthcare is rarely “just a license.” It is a package of decisions about (1) what the asset actually is, (2) who controls it in practice, and (3) who remains accountable as models, data, and regulatory expectations evolve.
In a recent webinar sponsored by Foley Hoag and the AAIH, a consistent message surfaced across operator, cloud, and legal perspectives: most negotiations break down when contracts assume static assets and perfect control. Data is often messy and perishable, model artifacts can unintentionally reveal information, and “return or delete” clauses do not map cleanly to how machine learning works.
The most useful agreements are the ones that (a) start with an honest valuation of the dataset or model for a specific use case, (b) translate “ownership” into a precise bundle of rights (access, training, derivatives, outputs), and (c) specify the lifecycle obligations that make the deal workable over time: versioning, auditability, update governance, and security controls that match the deployment reality.
Panel Context
AAIH and Foley Hoag convened a cross-functional panel to discuss contracting nuances that matter when AI models and health data intersect, including data ownership and restrictions, the right to train in-house models, bias and dataset understanding, field-of-use restrictions, and the practical challenges of non-returnable data and models. The discussion was designed for biopharma, medtech, provider, and payer leaders negotiating AI partnerships where patient privacy, regulatory expectations, and commercial strategy must align.
What Readers Should Take Away
- Do not start with royalties and reach-through. Start with a use case, access pattern, and a rights bundle that matches how ML actually behaves.
- Assume “toothpaste” dynamics: once data or model leaves a controlled environment, you should plan as if you cannot put it back.
- Make lifecycle obligations first-class: provenance, model versioning, drift monitoring, update approval, rollback, and inspection readiness.
Authors:
Elaine Hamm, PhD, Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare; Executive in Residence, Tulane University School of Medicine
Brooke Fritz, Partner, Foley Hoag
John D. Lanza, Partner, Foley Hoag
Brandon Allgood, PhD, Parabilis Medicines
Anand Kumar, Intuitive.Cloud
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