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13 July 2026

FDA Approves Orca Bio’s TREGZI For Allogeneic Hematopoietic Transplants

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Orca Bio's TREGZI has received FDA approval as the first precision-engineered cell therapy for matched donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in adults with blood cancers. The therapy combines three types of immune cells to reconstitute the immune system and significantly improve chronic graft-versus-host disease-free survival rates. Clinical trial data showed 78% of patients receiving TREGZI achieved higher GVHD-free survival compared to just 38% with conventional transplant methods.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Alice Yoon
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On June 30, 2026, Orca Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approved TREGZI™ for use in matched donor hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with myeloablative preparative regimen, for hematopoietic and immunologic reconstitution and to improve chronic graft-versus-host-free survival, in the treatment of adults with hematological malignancies.

TREGZI™ is manufactured individually for each patient using cells collected from a matched donor. The therapy combines hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs), regulatory T cells (Tregs), and conventional T cells (Tcons) to reconstitute the immune system.

The FDA granted approval based on data from Orca Bio’s Phase 3 Precision-T clinical trial, with 78% of patients receiving TREGZI™ seeing higher rates of GVHD-free survival, compared to 38% of patients who underwent conventional allogenic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (alloHSCT).

This is Orca Bio’s first regulatory approval.

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Alice Yoon
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