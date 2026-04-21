EO 14395 And The New Era Of Healthcare Fraud Enforcement

Signed in March, Executive Order 14395, Establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, reflects a significant development in how the federal government approaches fraud in federally funded benefit programs.1. For healthcare providers who bill Medicaid, Medicare, or other federal programs, understanding the structure and implications of Executive Order 14395 (“EO 14395” or the “Order”) is an important step in maintaining a strong compliance framework and anticipating how the enforcement environment may evolve.

EO 14395

As the title of EO 14395 suggests, the Order establishes a Task Force to eliminate fraud within the Executive Office of the President (the “Task Force”). The Vice President serves as the Chairman of the Task Force, with the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission serving as the Vice Chairman. Member agencies include the Departments of Justice, Health and Human Services (“HHS”), Treasury, Labor, Homeland Security, Education, Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, the Small Business Administration, and the Office of Management and Budget. While the breadth of agency participation suggests a coordinated wide-ranging effort, rather than a single-agency initiative, the Task Force is expected to have a focused impact on healthcare fraud.

The Task Force currently operates on a compressed timeline, with the first deadline having arrived on April 15th. Within 30 days of EO 14395 being signed, each member agency was required to identify transactions most susceptible to fraud and propose mitigation measures. Within 60 days, the Task Force will develop minimum anti-fraud requirements, including enhanced eligibility verification, pre-payment controls, data sharing protocols, and provider oversight standards. Finally, within 90 days, each agency must submit a measurable implementation plan. As written, these deadlines are binding directives, not aspirational goals.

Why Healthcare Is a Primary Target

HHS’s membership on the Task Force is likely to ensure that Medicare and Medicaid based fraud remains a priority. Further, the Order specifically names provider enrollments, eligibility self-attestation procedures, and payments to third-party intermediaries as areas of heightened concern. The emphasis on pre-payment controls signals that increased pre-payment review of provider claims may be coming, which would be a significant operational shift for organizations accustomed to post-payment audits as the primary enforcement mechanism.

State accountability is also a notable theme within EO 14395. In its first section, the Order criticizes jurisdictions that it claims have embraced eligibility loopholes, allowed improper payments, or failed to implement fraud controls. EO 14395 further signals that states viewed as lacking sufficient anti-fraud measures could face federal funding consequences. EO 14395 points to Minnesota as a recent example, where CMS deferred approximately $259.5 million in federal Medicaid funds citing program integrity concerns.2 EO 14395’s focus on Minnesota suggests how the administration may frame and prioritize future enforcement and oversight actions.

Anticipated Increase in Enforcement

EO 14395 and other movement within the government suggest a more robust enforcement effort is forthcoming. For example, in January 2026, Vice President Vance announced a new DOJ division dedicated to national fraud enforcement. Subsequently, Congress reinforced the trend—on March 3, 2026, the House Energy and Commerce Committee expanded its Medicaid fraud investigation to 10 states and demanded information on program integrity and enforcement efforts. With the executive and legislative branches demonstrating a sharp increased focus on identifying and eliminating fraud, the volume of healthcare fraud enforcement is likely to increase nationwide.

Shifts in the DOJ Enforcement Landscape

EO 14395 does not operate in isolation. On March 10, 2026, less than a week before EO 14395 was signed, DOJ released its first department-wide Corporate Enforcement Policy (“CEP”) governing all criminal matters.3 The CEP is built around a clear incentive structure: companies that voluntarily self-disclose misconduct as soon as reasonably practicable, fully cooperate, and timely remediate will receive the most favorable treatment, including a presumptive declination of prosecution where no aggravating circumstances exist.

The interaction between the CEP and EO 14395 is where healthcare providers may face the sharpest risk. One of the Task Force’s listed priorities is to promote the facilitation of information and data sharing across federal and state agencies, which is likely to create a coordinated system that materially increases the likelihood DOJ will learn about potential misconduct before a provider has the opportunity to self-disclose. With this in mind, voluntary disclosure only results in the most favorable CEP treatment if DOJ did not already know about the conduct. Thus, with the introduction of the Task Force, the window for advantageous disclosure may be narrow, which is likely to encourage organizations to take proactive measures and evaluate exposure.

The False Claims Act Connection

Section 6 of EO 14395 is the provision with the most direct implications for civil healthcare fraud enforcement. It directs the Attorney General to “promote the meritorious pursuit by private persons of civil actions under [the False Claims Act] concerning fraud within Federal benefit programs,” and to ensure prompt review of qui tam suits to the maximum extent practicable.

As a result, Section 6 will likely strengthen the support structure behind qui tam litigation. Providers may begin to experience more whistleblower suits filed by current or former employees, faster government intervention decisions, and higher rates of government intervention in viable cases. Accordingly, there may be a significant increase in qui tam filings targeting Medicaid, Medicare, and other federal program providers.

What Healthcare Organizations Should Do Now

Following the Order, DOJ policies, and legislative action, there have been several signals over the last few weeks that the fraud enforcement environment is shifting. Healthcare organizations may want to promptly take stock of their compliance frameworks by conducting internal audits of billing practices, provider enrollment records, and documentation standards, while also reviewing fraud, waste, and abuse policies to ensure they reflect current realities. In short, because the risk environment is changing, previous compliance assumptions may need to be reexamined, and, with the introduction of the DOJ’s CEP framework, a proactive assessment of enforcement exposure may include evaluating the risks and benefits of voluntary disclosure.

Footnotes

1. Exec. Order. No. 14395, 91 Fed. Reg. 13485 (Mar. 16. 2026), https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2026/03/19/2026-05497/establishing-the-task-force-to-eliminate-fraud.

2. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Trump Administration Prioritizes Affordability by Announcing Major Crackdown on Health Care Fraud (Feb. 25, 2026), https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/trump-administration-prioritizes-affordability-announcing-major-crackdown-health-care-fraud.