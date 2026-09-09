Most-Favored-Nation Drug Pricing Agreements Expanded To Nine Additional Pharmaceutical Manufacturers

The expansion of MFN pricing could have downstream consequences for acquisition costs, reimbursement methodologies, manufacturer contracting, patient access and pharmacy economics.

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On August 31, 2026, the Trump administration announced it has reached most-favored-nation (MFN) drug pricing agreements with nine additional pharmaceutical manufacturers. According to the White House, the latest agreements bring the total number of manufacturers that have entered into MFN arrangements with the administration to 26, collectively representing approximately 89 percent of the branded prescription drug market.

The announcement represents another significant step in the administration’s effort to reshape prescription drug pricing in the United States by linking prices paid by American patients and government programs to the lowest prices available in other developed countries. For pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), payors, manufacturers and other participants in the pharmaceutical supply chain, however, the significance of these agreements may extend beyond the immediate reduction in drug prices. The expansion of MFN pricing could have downstream consequences for acquisition costs, reimbursement methodologies, manufacturer contracting, patient access and pharmacy economics.

Expansion of the MFN Pricing Initiative

The latest agreements build upon the administration’s May 12, 2025, executive order directing federal agencies to pursue actions designed to bring prescription drug prices for American patients in line with those paid in comparable developed nations. The administration subsequently sent letters to 17 major pharmaceutical manufacturers and has entered into a series of agreements with manufacturers since announcing its first arrangement with Pfizer in September 2025.

According to the White House, the nine new agreements will provide MFN pricing for drugs used to treat a range of chronic, high-cost and rare conditions and make MFN pricing available to every state Medicaid program for products manufactured by the participating companies.

The administration further indicated that the agreements include commitments relating to future innovative medicines, with the participating manufacturers agreeing to provide MFN pricing for new products brought to market.

The Agreements Extend Beyond Drug Pricing

Notably, the White House’s announcement reflects that the MFN arrangements are not limited solely to pricing concessions.

The nine manufacturers collectively committed to invest at least $19.6 billion in U.S. manufacturing in the near term.

In addition, several companies agreed to contribute active pharmaceutical ingredients to the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve as part of a broader administration effort to reduce reliance on foreign pharmaceutical supply chains and strengthen domestic preparedness.

These commitments illustrate that the administration is using the MFN initiative as part of a broader pharmaceutical policy strategy that encompasses drug pricing, domestic manufacturing and supply-chain resilience.

Potential Impact on Pharmacies and Other Downstream Stakeholders

For pharmacies, lower manufacturer prices do not necessarily translate automatically into improved pharmacy economics.

A critical issue will be whether reductions in drug prices and acquisition costs are reflected appropriately in pharmacy reimbursement. Pharmacy reimbursement frequently depends upon contractual formulas, published pricing benchmarks, maximum allowable cost methodologies, dispensing fees, administrative fees and other arrangements that may not move in tandem with changes to manufacturer pricing.

As a result, pharmacies—particularly specialty, independent and community pharmacies—should carefully monitor whether reduced prices flow through the pharmaceutical supply chain in a manner that preserves sustainable reimbursement.

A reduction in the underlying cost of a drug could benefit pharmacies if acquisition costs decline while reimbursement methodologies appropriately account for the pharmacy’s costs of dispensing and providing patient services. Conversely, rapid changes to pricing benchmarks or reimbursement formulas could create additional pressure on pharmacy margins if reimbursement is reduced without a corresponding or proportionate reduction in the pharmacy’s actual acquisition and operating costs.

The implications may be particularly significant for pharmacies dispensing high-cost specialty medications and other branded therapies covered by the MFN agreements. These pharmacies should evaluate potential changes to:

Acquisition costs and wholesaler pricing;

PBM and payor reimbursement methodologies;

Maximum allowable cost and other pricing benchmarks;

Inventory carrying costs and purchasing strategies;

Manufacturer assistance and patient affordability programs;

Existing network and provider agreements; and

Patient access and adherence.

The expansion of MFN pricing also may intensify ongoing scrutiny of PBM reimbursement practices. As drug prices decline, policymakers and regulators may increasingly focus on whether savings generated at the manufacturer or government-program level are reaching patients and whether intermediary pricing and reimbursement practices affect the distribution of those savings throughout the supply chain.

Interaction with Existing Federal Drug Pricing Reforms

The MFN agreements also arrive as the pharmaceutical industry continues to adapt to the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program established under the Inflation Reduction Act. The Medicare negotiation program and the administration’s MFN initiative arise from different legal and policy mechanisms, but both place substantial pressure on traditional pharmaceutical pricing models.

As federal drug-pricing initiatives expand, pharmacies and other downstream stakeholders may face an increasingly complex environment and experience changes in acquisition costs, reimbursement levels, and formulary or utilization-management practices.

Recent developments involving the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program demonstrate that pharmaceutical pricing policy is continuing to evolve through a combination of administrative action, negotiated arrangements and litigation. The expansion of MFN agreements adds another significant layer to that evolving framework.

Looking Ahead

The White House estimates that the administration’s MFN agreements could generate $600 billion in savings over the next decade. The actual impact of the latest agreements, however, will depend substantially on their implementation and the specific mechanisms through which MFN pricing is made available to patients and government programs.

Important questions remain regarding the operational details of the agreements, including which products will be subject to MFN pricing, how applicable prices will be determined and updated, how the pricing arrangements will interact with existing manufacturer contracts and government pricing obligations, and how savings will ultimately be reflected in pharmacy acquisition costs and reimbursement.

For pharmacy providers, the development should be viewed as more than simply a pharmaceutical manufacturer pricing issue. As drug prices change, the resulting effects on reimbursement, inventory, network participation and patient access could materially affect pharmacy operations.

Pharmacies should therefore continue to monitor additional details regarding the implementation of the MFN agreements and evaluate whether existing contracts, pricing methodologies and operational practices adequately account for the changing pharmaceutical pricing landscape.

The MFN initiative has the potential to influence not only the prices paid for prescription drugs, but also the contractual and economic relationships among virtually every participant in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Jonathan L. Swichar, Bradley A. Wasser, Nikki Baniewicz, any of the attorneys in our Pharmacy Litigation Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.