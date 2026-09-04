Restoring DMEPOS Medicare Billing Privileges: Challenging Revocations, Reactivation Dates And Enrollment Determinations

When Medicare revokes or deactivates a Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS) supplier’s billing privileges, getting the supplier back into the Medicare program may be only part of the battle. The effective date of the supplier’s restored billing privileges can be just as important because a gap in Medicare enrollment may prevent the supplier from receiving reimbursement for items and services furnished during the disputed period.

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When Medicare revokes or deactivates a Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics and Supplies (DMEPOS) supplier’s billing privileges, getting the supplier back into the Medicare program may be only part of the battle. The effective date of the supplier’s restored billing privileges can be just as important because a gap in Medicare enrollment may prevent the supplier from receiving reimbursement for items and services furnished during the disputed period.

A supplier may successfully demonstrate current compliance and regain Medicare billing privileges yet still face a significant gap in its Medicare enrollment history. Depending on the circumstances, that gap can result in substantial lost revenue. For DMEPOS suppliers facing a Medicare revocation, disputed reactivation or effective date, or other adverse enrollment determination, understanding precisely what CMS or its Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) has determined is critical.

This issue frequently arises when a Medicare enrollment contractor determines that a DMEPOS supplier failed to satisfy an enrollment requirement, including the supplier standard requiring comprehensive liability insurance. In some cases, however, the underlying facts may show that the supplier maintained the required insurance but failed to provide adequate documentation of that coverage, or that the contractor did not have sufficient evidence of the coverage in its enrollment file. Those circumstances require careful analysis because Medicare’s DMEPOS supplier standards impose obligations concerning both substantive compliance and the provision of required information.

The Stakes: DMEPOS Revocation Can Have Significant Financial Consequences

DMEPOS suppliers must satisfy Medicare enrollment requirements and the supplier standards established by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Among those standards, 42 C.F.R. §424.57(c)(10) requires a DMEPOS supplier to maintain a comprehensive liability insurance policy of at least $300,000 covering the supplier’s place of business and all customers and employees of the supplier. If the supplier manufactures its own items, the required insurance must also cover product liability and completed operations.

The insurance requirement is continuous. Section 424.57(c)(10) expressly provides that failure to maintain the required insurance at all times will result in revocation of billing privileges retroactive to the date the insurance lapsed. A supplier therefore cannot cure an actual historical lapse simply by obtaining a new policy after the fact.

CMS also has significant authority to revoke a DMEPOS supplier that fails to comply with Medicare enrollment requirements. Section 424.57(e)(1) provides for revocation when a DMEPOS supplier fails to meet the requirements of §424.57(b) and (c). CMS also has revocation authority under §424.535, including §424.535(a)(1) for noncompliance with applicable enrollment requirements and, since 2024, §424.535(a)(23)(ii), which specifically addresses a DMEPOS supplier’s failure to meet the supplier standards in §424.57(c).

The financial consequences can be substantial. Depending on the nature of the enrollment action and the applicable effective-date rules, a supplier may be unable to receive Medicare reimbursement for otherwise covered DMEPOS items and services during the disputed period. Even where the supplier later regains billing privileges, a separate dispute may remain concerning the applicable effective or reactivation date and the supplier’s ability to bill for claims associated with the intervening period.

Challenge Liability Insurance Revocations Based on the Actual Facts

Liability insurance is a recurring issue in DMEPOS enrollment disputes. When a contractor identifies an alleged deficiency involving insurance, the supplier should immediately determine whether it actually maintained the required insurance coverage during the entire period at issue and what documentation was provided to the Medicare contractor.

Those are related but distinct questions. If the insurance actually lapsed, § 424.57(c)(10) expressly provides for revocation retroactive to the date of the lapse. If the supplier maintained continuous compliant coverage but the contractor did not have sufficient evidence of that coverage, the supplier may have grounds to challenge the factual basis underlying an insurance-related revocation.

The distinction is not merely theoretical. Medicare administrative decisions have involved suppliers that were initially cited for alleged noncompliance with §424.57(c)(10) but subsequently produced evidence establishing that the required insurance coverage existed. A strong administrative record can therefore be decisive when the dispute concerns whether coverage actually existed during the period at issue.

Suppliers should not assume, however, that proof of insurance necessarily resolves every enrollment deficiency. Section 424.57(c)(21) separately requires a DMEPOS supplier to provide CMS, upon request, information required by the Medicare statute and implementing regulations. Depending on the facts and the stated grounds for revocation, a failure to provide requested documentation may present a separate compliance issue even if the underlying insurance coverage existed.

Build the Administrative Record Early

When a DMEPOS supplier receives an adverse enrollment determination, the response should begin with the administrative record. The supplier should identify each regulatory basis cited by the contractor and determine what evidence directly addresses each alleged deficiency.

For an insurance-related dispute, that evidence may include complete insurance policies, certificates of insurance, declarations pages, renewal records, carrier correspondence, broker confirmations, premium payment records and other contemporaneous documents. The evidence should establish the applicable policy periods and, where possible, demonstrate that the required coverage remained continuously in force.

The supplier should also document what was submitted to Medicare and when. Email confirmations, PECOS records, fax confirmations, certified mail receipts, overnight delivery tracking, contractor acknowledgment letters, call reference numbers and other evidence of transmission and receipt can become particularly important if a later dispute arises concerning whether information or an appeal was timely submitted.

A supplier should not simply submit a collection of documents without explanation. The submission should provide a clear chronology, identify what each document establishes, and connect the evidence directly to the regulatory grounds identified in the adverse determination.

Understand the Role and Limits of a Corrective Action Plan

A Corrective Action Plan (CAP) can be an important tool in certain Medicare revocation matters, but suppliers should not assume that every revocation carries the same CAP rights or that a CAP is interchangeable with an administrative appeal. The availability and consequences of corrective action depend on the regulatory basis for the revocation and the applicable Medicare enrollment rules.

For revocations based on noncompliance under § 424.535(a)(1), the regulations provide an opportunity to correct the deficient compliance requirement before a final determination to revoke billing privileges. In DMEPOS cases, a supplier may therefore have an opportunity to demonstrate through corrective action that it has returned to compliance with the applicable supplier standards.

The CAP process should not be confused with reconsideration. Corrective action generally focuses on curing a compliance deficiency, while reconsideration challenges an appealable initial determination. Moreover, a contractor’s decision regarding a CAP is not necessarily itself an appealable initial determination subject to ALJ review.

That distinction is particularly important when the supplier maintains that the original revocation was erroneous. Evidence that a supplier returned to compliance at a later date is not necessarily the same as evidence establishing that the supplier was compliant when CMS revoked its billing privileges. Suppliers should therefore develop their strategy based on whether they are correcting a deficiency, challenging the factual or legal basis for the revocation, disputing an effective date, or pursuing some combination of those objectives.

Do Not Confuse Reinstatement, Reactivation and Effective Dates

DMEPOS suppliers should be careful with terminology when challenging Medicare enrollment determinations. “Reinstatement,” “reactivation,” “effective date” and reversal of a revocation are not necessarily interchangeable concepts under Medicare’s enrollment regulations, and the legal consequences can differ significantly.

A supplier may regain the ability to bill Medicare prospectively but still face a disputed historical period. In other circumstances, the dispute may involve the effective date of an enrollment application or reactivation rather than whether a prior revocation should be reversed. The appropriate argument depends on the particular enrollment action and the regulatory authority governing it.

For DMEPOS suppliers, effective-date determinations are governed by DMEPOS-specific enrollment requirements, including §§ 424.57(b) and 424.520(c). A supplier seeking an earlier effective date therefore must establish that the applicable Medicare enrollment requirements were satisfied; the fact that the supplier furnished medically necessary items during an earlier period does not, standing alone, establish entitlement to an earlier billing date.

The practical lesson is straightforward. When a supplier receives a favorable enrollment decision, it should review not only whether billing privileges have been restored but also the effective date assigned to those privileges and the treatment of the disputed historical period. If a gap remains, the supplier should identify precisely what administrative determination created that gap before deciding how to challenge it.

Challenge Unsupported Timeliness Determinations

Timeliness can become a decisive issue in Medicare enrollment appeals. A contractor may conclude that an appeal or other submission was untimely even where the supplier believes it acted within the applicable deadline, and that procedural determination can prevent consideration of the underlying merits.

When that happens, the supplier should reconstruct the submission history from the beginning. The analysis should identify when the adverse determination was issued and received, the deadline identified in the notice and applicable regulations, when the supplier transmitted its response, how it was transmitted and whether the contractor acknowledged receipt.

Contractor communications can be particularly important when the contractor’s later position conflicts with its contemporaneous records. Written acknowledgments, fax confirmations, PECOS records, certified mail receipts, delivery confirmations, emails, and call reference numbers can provide important evidence concerning when a submission was made or received.

The administrative appeal should address the timeliness issue directly rather than assuming that the reviewing official will independently reconstruct the record. A clear chronology supported by contemporaneous documents is often more persuasive than a general assertion that the supplier timely responded.

Appeal Through Reconsideration and ALJ Review

DMEPOS suppliers generally have administrative appeal rights from revocations and other specified adverse Medicare enrollment determinations. Under the Medicare enrollment appeals framework, an affected supplier may seek reconsideration of an appealable initial determination and, following an unfavorable reconsidered determination, may seek review before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services when the applicable requirements for further review are satisfied.

Reconsideration should not be treated as a procedural formality. It is a critical stage for presenting the supplier’s legal position, developing the chronology, and submitting documentary evidence supporting the challenge. If the dispute concerns continuous insurance coverage, for example, the reconsideration record should contain the historical policies and other evidence necessary to establish coverage for the entire disputed period.

ALJ review can provide an important forum for challenging the legal and factual basis of an adverse enrollment determination. However, the ALJ’s review is governed by the applicable regulations and is not an unrestricted equitable proceeding. The supplier must establish that the determination under review was erroneous under the governing Medicare enrollment requirements rather than relying solely on the financial hardship caused by the determination.

Further administrative review may be available before the Departmental Appeals Board. Suppliers pursuing these appeals should therefore build the record with the expectation that the documents and arguments presented at the earlier stages may become the foundation for subsequent administrative review.

A Successful Revocation Appeal Can Affect Claims During the Disputed Period

The stakes in a Medicare revocation appeal extend beyond the supplier’s future participation in the program. Section 424.545 addresses the effect of a revocation while an appeal is pending and the treatment of claims if the supplier ultimately prevails.

Medicare generally does not make payment during the appeal of a revocation. If the revocation is ultimately overturned, however, the regulations provide a mechanism for unpaid claims for services furnished during the overturned period to be resubmitted. This can make the administrative appeal financially significant when substantial Medicare claims are associated with the disputed period.

A supplier should therefore preserve potentially affected claims and related documentation while the appeal remains pending. Claims strategy should be coordinated with the enrollment appeal so that the supplier is positioned to take appropriate action if the adverse enrollment determination is reversed.

Practical Steps for DMEPOS Suppliers Facing Medicare Enrollment Problems

DMEPOS suppliers can significantly improve their position by treating Medicare enrollment compliance as an ongoing operational responsibility. Suppliers should maintain complete liability insurance records, including policies, certificates, renewals and communications with brokers and carriers, and should retain evidence showing when required enrollment information was submitted to the Medicare contractor.

Suppliers should also act immediately after receiving a revocation, deactivation, denial or other adverse enrollment notice because different Medicare enrollment actions can carry different procedural rights and deadlines. Before responding, the supplier should identify the precise action CMS or the MAC has taken, the regulatory provisions cited in the notice, the applicable deadline, and the relief that the supplier actually needs.

Every submission should be documented. Transmission confirmations, PECOS records, tracking information, acknowledgment letters, emails, and call reference numbers should be retained in a centralized file so that the supplier can establish a reliable chronology if the contractor later disputes what was submitted or when it was received.

Most importantly, suppliers should build the evidentiary record early. Waiting until an ALJ appeal to locate insurance policies, submission confirmations, or contractor correspondence can significantly complicate the case. The better approach is to assume from the outset that every material document may eventually become part of an administrative appeal.

Advocate at Every Stage of the DMEPOS Medicare Appeal

Medicare DMEPOS enrollment disputes are highly technical and procedurally demanding. A case that initially appears to involve a missing insurance certificate can quickly become a dispute involving supplier standards, revocation authority, corrective action, reconsideration deadlines, effective dates, evidentiary requirements and the supplier’s ability to recover payment for claims furnished during a disputed period.

The strongest cases are built around the contemporaneous record. If the supplier maintained continuous insurance, it should document that coverage. If the supplier submitted requested information, it should establish when and how the information was transmitted. If the contractor acknowledged receiving the information, that acknowledgment should be preserved. If an enrollment determination creates a billing gap, the supplier should determine precisely what caused that gap and whether the underlying determination is appealable.

Experienced health care regulatory counsel can help identify these issues before procedural deadlines eliminate potential arguments. Effective representation requires more than simply responding to the contractor’s most recent letter. Counsel should understand the supplier’s enrollment history, reconstruct the chronology, identify the governing regulatory provisions, preserve the evidentiary record and pursue the appropriate administrative remedy.

Challenge the Medicare Determination and Protect DMEPOS Revenue

A DMEPOS supplier facing revocation of Medicare billing privileges, a disputed effective or reactivation date, or an adverse reconsideration decision should evaluate its rights promptly. The consequences of an enrollment determination can extend well beyond the ability to bill Medicare today because the determination may affect months or years of Medicare claims and create substantial financial exposure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.