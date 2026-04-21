FDA Sends Notices To More Than 2,200 Sponsors Regarding Unpublished Clinical Trial Results

The FDA has sent reminder letters to over 2,200 drug, biologic, and medical device companies regarding potential failures to publish required clinical trial results on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,100 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.

Article Insights

Christopher E. Gottfried’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)

in United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on April 13, 2026, that it sent reminder letters to more than 2,200 drug, biologic, and medical device companies and researchers regarding potential failures to publish required clinical trial results on ClinicalTrials.gov. The agency’s outreach reflects an increased focus on clinical trial transparency and may signal heightened enforcement and litigation risk for noncompliant sponsors.

Clinical Trial Reporting Obligations

Under Title VIII of the FDA Amendments Act of 2007, Pub. Law No. 110-85, 121 Stat. 823 (FDAAA), and the corresponding regulations at 42 C.F.R. Part 11, sponsors and certain investigators must submit clinical trial results information to ClinicalTrials.gov for “applicable clinical trials,” generally within one year of the trial’s primary completion date. “Applicable clinical trials” include interventional studies involving FDA‑regulated products with a U.S. nexus, excluding Phase 1 drug trials and small device feasibility studies. The reporting requirement applies to drug, device, and biologics clinical trials, covering most clinical trials beyond Phase 1. Parties submit results in a tabular format summarizing participant flow; demographic and baseline characteristics; primary and secondary outcomes, as well as results of any scientifically appropriate statistical tests; and adverse event information. Importantly, these reporting mandates do not impose requirements on the design or conduct of clinical trials.

Notwithstanding this requirement, the FDA stated that its analysis indicates that nearly 30% of trials that are likely subject to mandatory reporting requirements have not posted results, contributing to gaps in publicly available safety and efficacy data.

The FDA’s March 30, 2026, Notices

On March 30, 2026, the FDA sent messages to more than 2,200 sponsors and researchers associated with more than 3,000 registered clinical trials that the agency determined appear to be missing required results submissions or have not completed the ClinicalTrials.gov quality control review process. The agency described these communications as an opportunity for parties to comply voluntarily before the FDA considers further regulatory action.

FDA leadership emphasized that nondisclosure of unfavorable or negative trial results undermines clinical decision‑making and distorts the public record regarding product safety and efficacy.

Enforcement and Risk Considerations

Although the notices are not formal Notices of Noncompliance, the FDA retains authority to escalate enforcement, including seeking criminal and civil action, withholding government grant funding, and imposing civil monetary penalties of up to $15,107 per day. Sponsors may also face increased regulatory scrutiny, public identification as noncompliant, and collateral exposure in litigation and transactions.

Litigation and Risk Management Considerations

In addition to the risk of direct enforcement action and potential criminal and civil penalties, from a litigation perspective, the FDA notice of unpublished or delayed clinical trial results presents several concerns:

Expanded Discovery Risk: Plaintiffs may target discovery of these FDA notices and could argue that missing or late‑reported trial results evidence selective disclosure or concealment of unfavorable safety or efficacy data.

Plaintiffs may target discovery of these FDA notices and could argue that missing or late‑reported trial results evidence selective disclosure or concealment of unfavorable safety or efficacy data. Failure‑to‑Warn and Misrepresentation Claims: Allegations that impacted parties did not fully disclose known or knowable risks may gain traction if trial results were not timely made public.

Allegations that impacted parties did not fully disclose known or knowable risks may gain traction if trial results were not timely made public. Regulatory Noncompliance as Evidence: Even where the FDA does not impose penalties, plaintiffs may cite alleged reporting violations to support negligence, punitive damages, or credibility arguments.

Even where the FDA does not impose penalties, plaintiffs may cite alleged reporting violations to support negligence, punitive damages, or credibility arguments. Increased Scrutiny in Multi-District Litigation and Bellwether Cases: Publicly available discrepancies in ClinicalTrials.gov records may become focal points in early case strategy and expert discovery.

Publicly available discrepancies in ClinicalTrials.gov records may become focal points in early case strategy and expert discovery. Transactional and Diligence Implications: Gaps in trial reporting may complicate mergers and acquisitions, and financing diligence, particularly where regulatory compliance representations are at issue.

Gaps in trial reporting may complicate mergers and acquisitions, and financing diligence, particularly where regulatory compliance representations are at issue. No-Injury Class Actions: Plaintiffs may pursue no-injury class actions, asserting that the omission or concealment of mandatory clinical trial results violates consumer protection statutes or constitutes common law fraud, negligence, or unjust enrichment. Accordingly, they may seek to recover amounts spent by consumers or third-party payors for products approved without disclosure of adverse clinical trial results.

Plaintiffs may pursue no-injury class actions, asserting that the omission or concealment of mandatory clinical trial results violates consumer protection statutes or constitutes common law fraud, negligence, or unjust enrichment. Accordingly, they may seek to recover amounts spent by consumers or third-party payors for products approved without disclosure of adverse clinical trial results. Contractual Issues: failure to comply with mandatory reporting may give rise to contractual breaches with clinical trial sites, clinical research organizations, and related vendors.

Managing FDA Clinical Trial Reporting Notices

Sponsors and investigators receiving an FDA reminder may wish to:

Confirm whether reporting obligations apply to the cited trial.

Audit ClinicalTrials.gov entries for accuracy, completeness, and quality control status.

Submit overdue results where required.

Document any exemptions, certifications, or permissible delays relied upon.

Evaluate whether issues extend beyond the FDA-cited study.

Retain all documentation related to the clinical trial.

Engage experienced legal counsel where enforcement, litigation, or portfolio‑wide risks are implicated.

Takeaways

The FDA’s outreach underscores a renewed emphasis on enforcing longstanding clinical trial disclosure requirements. Companies with current or legacy clinical trial programs should consider assessing compliance mechanisms and may wish to remediate gaps to reduce regulatory, litigation, and reputational risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.