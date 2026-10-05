ARTICLE
5 October 2026

Registration Is Open For DOE’s Agile BioFoundry’s Industry Day On October 26, 2026

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo
Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues. The Acta Group, B&C's scientific and regulatory consulting affiliate provides strategic, comprehensive support for global chemical registration, regulation, and sustained compliance. Together, we help companies that make and use chemicals commercialize their products, maintain compliance, and gain competitive advantage as they market their products globally.
Explore Firm Details
The Agile BioFoundry is hosting its fall 2026 Industry Day in Berkeley, California, bringing together stakeholders to explore partnering opportunities in biomanufacturing. The event will feature lightning talks on synthetic biology, AI, and automation, alongside panels and networking sessions with DOE National Laboratory scientists.
United States California Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Agile BioFoundry (ABF) will host its fall 2026 Industry Day on Monday, October 26, 2026, at the Hotel Shattuck Plaza in Berkeley, California. Funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Alternative Fuels and Feedstocks Office (AFFO), ABF develops biomanufacturing tools, processes, and partnerships that drive industrial production of affordable chemicals and fuels. DOE invites stakeholders to join ABF at their fall 2026 Industry Day “to discover partnering opportunities and provide your perspective on how DOE National Laboratories can best support the biomanufacturing industry.” The in-person Industry Day will include:

  • Lightning talks by ABF scientists on synthetic biology, biomanufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and scale-up capabilities;
  • Panels on emerging technical themes in biomanufacturing;
  • Roundtable discussions on topics suggested by attendees;
  • A networking lunch with ABF scientists;
  • Optional tour of a local biomanufacturing scale-up facility; and
  • Optional one-on-one meetings with ABF scientists.

Participation is also available via Zoom. The deadline to register is October 14, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More