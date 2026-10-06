New: PBM Policy And Legislative Update

Mintz’s Managed Care, PBMs & Pharmacies Practice is pleased to present its quarterly publication, PBM Policy and Legislative Update. This issue examines key federal and state developments from mid-February 2026 through June 2026 impacting PBMs and the broader prescription drug supply chain.

Mintz is a litigation powerhouse and business accelerator serving leaders in life sciences, private equity, sustainable energy, and technology. The world’s most innovative companies trust Mintz to provide expert advice, protect and monetize their IP, negotiate deals, source financing, and solve complex legal challenges. The firm has over 600 attorneys across offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco, San Diego, and Toronto.

Mintz’s Managed Care, PBMs & Pharmacies Practice is pleased to present its quarterly publication, PBM Policy and Legislative Update. This issue examines key federal and state developments from mid-February 2026 through June 2026 impacting PBMs and the broader prescription drug supply chain.

Highlights include:

Federal and state legislative activity, regulatory and enforcement developments, and significant litigation

Emerging market trends affecting PBMs, health plans, pharmacies, manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.