New: PBM Policy And Legislative Update

Mintz’s Managed Care, PBMs & Pharmacies Practice is pleased to present its quarterly publication, PBM Policy and Legislative Update. This issue examines key federal and state developments from mid-February 2026 through June 2026 impacting PBMs and the broader prescription drug supply chain.
Highlights include:
- Federal and state legislative activity, regulatory and enforcement developments, and significant litigation
- Emerging market trends affecting PBMs, health plans, pharmacies, manufacturers, and other industry stakeholders
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]