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6 October 2026

STADA And SBP Group Launch Biosimilars Partnership

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STADA and Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited have formed a strategic partnership to develop and commercialize biosimilar medications across Europe and neighboring regions. The collaboration focuses on bringing biosimilar alternatives to market, beginning with a pembrolizumab biosimilar targeting multiple cancer indications, with plans to expand into additional oncology and immunology treatments.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Michael Shriner

STADA and Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (“SBP Group”), through its subsidiary Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group (“CTTQ”), have entered into a partnership to manufacture, market, and sell biosimilars. CTTQ will develop, manufacture, and supply biosimilar candidates, while STADA will hold the marketing authorizations and have exclusive sales and marketing rights in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The partnership includes a proposed pembrolizumab biosimilar, currently in development, to Merck’s KEYTRUDA for several cancer indications. Additionally, the partnership includes a framework to add up to three additional biosimilars across oncology and immunology indications.

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Michael Shriner
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