STADA And SBP Group Launch Biosimilars Partnership

STADA and Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (“SBP Group”), through its subsidiary Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group (“CTTQ”), have entered into a partnership to manufacture, market, and sell biosimilars. CTTQ will develop, manufacture, and supply biosimilar candidates, while STADA will hold the marketing authorizations and have exclusive sales and marketing rights in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The partnership includes a proposed pembrolizumab biosimilar, currently in development, to Merck’s KEYTRUDA for several cancer indications. Additionally, the partnership includes a framework to add up to three additional biosimilars across oncology and immunology indications.

Stay tuned for more!